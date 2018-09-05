Global Drilling Waste Management Market 2018-2022 with Baker Hughes, Halliburton, National Oilwell Varco, Schlumberger & Weatherford Dominating - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Drilling Waste Management Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global drilling waste management market to register a revenue of more than USD 5.5 billion by 2022

Global Drilling Waste Management Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Drilling waste management is a process mandate for the oil and gas industry to reduce the impact of waste on the environment. This is done by reducing the amount of waste generated by the industry, post which, the waste is recycled, treated, and eventually disposed of. The global waste management market is segmented based on service type provided for the treatment of drilling waste generated as solid control service, containment, handling and treatment, recycling, recovery, and disposal.

One trend in the market is rising investments in shale gas. The shale industry is experiencing an increase in capital investments for harnessing oil and gas from shale. Large investors and financers, especially in the US, are encouraging drilling and extraction of shale through the crude oil prices per barrel are constantly fluctuating.

Market trends

Rising investments in shale gas

Integrated waste management gaining popularity

Technological innovations



Key vendors

Baker Hughes

Halliburton

National Oilwell Varco

Schlumberger

Weatherford

