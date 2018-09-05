Log in
Global Drilling Waste Management Market 2018-2022 with Baker Hughes, Halliburton, National Oilwell Varco, Schlumberger & Weatherford Dominating - ResearchAndMarkets.com

09/05/2018

The "Global Drilling Waste Management Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global drilling waste management market to register a revenue of more than USD 5.5 billion by 2022

Global Drilling Waste Management Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Drilling waste management is a process mandate for the oil and gas industry to reduce the impact of waste on the environment. This is done by reducing the amount of waste generated by the industry, post which, the waste is recycled, treated, and eventually disposed of. The global waste management market is segmented based on service type provided for the treatment of drilling waste generated as solid control service, containment, handling and treatment, recycling, recovery, and disposal.

One trend in the market is rising investments in shale gas. The shale industry is experiencing an increase in capital investments for harnessing oil and gas from shale. Large investors and financers, especially in the US, are encouraging drilling and extraction of shale through the crude oil prices per barrel are constantly fluctuating.

Market trends

  • Rising investments in shale gas
  • Integrated waste management gaining popularity
  • Technological innovations

Key vendors

  • Baker Hughes
  • Halliburton
  • National Oilwell Varco
  • Schlumberger
  • Weatherford

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Market Sizing

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Market Segmentation By Service Type

Part 08: Customer Landscape

Part 09: Regional Landscape

Part 10: Decision Framework

Part 11: Drivers And Challenges

Part 12: Market Trends

Part 13: Vendor Landscape

Part 14: Vendor Analysis

Part 15: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gxbnjv/global_drilling?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
