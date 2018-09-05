Global Drilling Waste Management Market 2018-2022 with Baker Hughes, Halliburton, National Oilwell Varco, Schlumberger & Weatherford Dominating - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
The global drilling waste management market to register a revenue of
more than USD 5.5 billion by 2022
Drilling waste management is a process mandate for the oil and gas
industry to reduce the impact of waste on the environment. This is done
by reducing the amount of waste generated by the industry, post which,
the waste is recycled, treated, and eventually disposed of. The global
waste management market is segmented based on service type provided for
the treatment of drilling waste generated as solid control service,
containment, handling and treatment, recycling, recovery, and disposal.
One trend in the market is rising investments in shale gas. The shale
industry is experiencing an increase in capital investments for
harnessing oil and gas from shale. Large investors and financers,
especially in the US, are encouraging drilling and extraction of shale
through the crude oil prices per barrel are constantly fluctuating.
Market trends
-
Rising investments in shale gas
-
Integrated waste management gaining popularity
-
Technological innovations
Key vendors
-
Baker Hughes
-
Halliburton
-
National Oilwell Varco
-
Schlumberger
-
Weatherford
