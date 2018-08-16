Global Drip Irrigation Systems Market 2018-2022 | 14% CAGR Projection Over the Next Four Years | Technavio

Technavio analysts forecast the global drip irrigation systems market to grow at a CAGR of over 14% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

The technological innovations are one of the major trends being witnessed in the global drip irrigation systems market 2018-2022. The key leading vendors offering drip irrigation systems are focusing on increasing their market share by offering technologically advanced irrigation systems that can ensure improved water saving benefits to the end-users. For instance, in April 2017, Lindsay launched FieldNET Advisor, an irrigation management solution designed to provide growers with simple, science-based irrigation recommendations to help them make better irrigation management decisions.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global drip irrigation systems market is the benefits offered by drip irrigation systems:

Global drip irrigation systems market: Benefits offered by drip irrigation systems

End-users are developing a preference for using innovative methods of irrigation that ensure added cost benefits. This can be achieved using drip irrigation systems that provide controlled delivery of water. End-users can accurately apply the proper volume of water to optimize growth.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on agricultural equipment, “The benefits of drip irrigation system can also be seen throughout the growing cycle. Drip irrigation systems provide better application of water to the soil for germination. With drip irrigation systems, end-users can also optimize the air and water balance in the soil to maintain better soil condition for root development.”

Global drip irrigation systems market: Segmentation analysis

The global drip irrigation systems market research report provides market segmentation by end-user (agriculture and others (golf clubs, landscaping, homeowners, and mining industries)) and by region (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the two major end-users, the agriculture segment held the largest market share in 2017, contributing to over 72% of the market. Government initiatives and support for the installation of drip irrigation systems have contributed to the sector’s largest market share.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for more than 43% share. Countries such as the US, Canada, and Brazil have large agricultural lands which actively contributes to the growth of the market. Besides this, government initiatives for drought prevention and improved landscaping drive the demand for drip irrigation systems in the region.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

