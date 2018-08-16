Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Drip Irrigation Systems Market 2018-2022 | 14% CAGR Projection Over the Next Four Years | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2018 | 07:15pm CEST

Technavio analysts forecast the global drip irrigation systems market to grow at a CAGR of over 14% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180816005551/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global drip irrigation systems market fr ...

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global drip irrigation systems market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The technological innovations are one of the major trends being witnessed in the global drip irrigation systems market 2018-2022. The key leading vendors offering drip irrigation systems are focusing on increasing their market share by offering technologically advanced irrigation systems that can ensure improved water saving benefits to the end-users. For instance, in April 2017, Lindsay launched FieldNET Advisor, an irrigation management solution designed to provide growers with simple, science-based irrigation recommendations to help them make better irrigation management decisions.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global drip irrigation systems market is the benefits offered by drip irrigation systems:

Global drip irrigation systems market: Benefits offered by drip irrigation systems

End-users are developing a preference for using innovative methods of irrigation that ensure added cost benefits. This can be achieved using drip irrigation systems that provide controlled delivery of water. End-users can accurately apply the proper volume of water to optimize growth.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on agricultural equipment, “The benefits of drip irrigation system can also be seen throughout the growing cycle. Drip irrigation systems provide better application of water to the soil for germination. With drip irrigation systems, end-users can also optimize the air and water balance in the soil to maintain better soil condition for root development.”

Global drip irrigation systems market: Segmentation analysis

The global drip irrigation systems market research report provides market segmentation by end-user (agriculture and others (golf clubs, landscaping, homeowners, and mining industries)) and by region (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the two major end-users, the agriculture segment held the largest market share in 2017, contributing to over 72% of the market. Government initiatives and support for the installation of drip irrigation systems have contributed to the sector’s largest market share.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for more than 43% share. Countries such as the US, Canada, and Brazil have large agricultural lands which actively contributes to the growth of the market. Besides this, government initiatives for drought prevention and improved landscaping drive the demand for drip irrigation systems in the region.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:51pFRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS : Hundreds of complaints about Frontier Communications services prompts public hearings
AQ
01:51pDROPBOX : Drew talks about business growth on Bloomberg TV
PU
01:50pGUZMAN ENERGY : Raises $130 Million in Liquidity to Fund Continued Growth
BU
01:49pSEOUL SEMICONDUCTOR : Viosys Introduces New 'UV WICOP' in the UV LED Market
AQ
01:48pPatent Issued for Electromagnetic Valve Control System And A Method Of Controlling The Electromagnetic Valve (USPTO 10,041,585)
AQ
01:48pTHE STILWELL GROUP : Sends Fourth Letter to Shareholders of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and Files Definitive Proxy Materials
PR
01:48pPayByPhone Supports Additional Languages
GL
01:47pAralez Pharmaceuticals To Enter Into Purchase Agreements To Sell Substantially All Assets
AQ
01:47pGLOBAL MEDICAL X-RAY INSPECTION EQUIPMENT & IMAGING SOFTWARE MARKET - FORECAST TO 2023 : Growing Geriatric Population to Drive the Market - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
01:47pGlobal $71.22 Bn Enterprise Content Management Market Outlook to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER : BAYER : Roundup Ingredient Glyphosate Found in Breakfast Foods Aimed at Children -The Guardian
2GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP : GOLDMAN SACHS : SEC scrutiny of Tesla grows as Goldman hints at adviser role
3ATLANTIA : THE LATEST: Company responsible for bridge pledges action
4CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION L : France backs Canadian for Air France-KLM CEO job as board meets
5H+H INTERNATIONAL A/S : H+H INTERNATIONAL A/S : Interim financial report H1 2018

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.