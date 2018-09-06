Log in
Global Drone Data Services and Analytics Market, 2018-2023: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 53.9% - Rising Demand from Agriculture, Construction, and Utilities, Among Others

09/06/2018 | 12:21pm CEST

Dublin, Sept. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Drone Data Services and Analytics Market: Focus on Type and Industry - Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global drone data services and analytics market generated $3,054.9 million in 2017, and the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 53.9% during 2018-2023.

The global drone data services and analytics market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period 2018-2023, due to the rising demand across various industries including agriculture, construction, and utilities, among others. The applications of drones have proved to be very beneficial in terms of cost and efficiency. This high scale growth of the drone industry is subsequently influencing the growth of the market. The growing commercial drone market and exemptions provided by the government for commercial drone operations are some of the key drivers propelling the growth of the global drone data services and analytics market.

Moreover, the growth of the market can be attributed to the emergence of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and blockchain technology for drone industry. The global drone data services and analytics market has been classified into two types: services and analytics. Services market is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period 2018-2023, due to the extensive demand for drones in the commercial applications.

Furthermore, the drone data services and analytics solutions have been deployed by various industries including agriculture, construction, utilities, real estate, mining, and others. The agricultural industry acquired the most significant share of the global drone data services and analytics market in 2017; however, the construction industry is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period, 2018-2023.

North America dominated the global drone data services and analytics market in 2017 with the U.S. acquiring the most significant market share, globally. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period, 2018-2023.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

1 Market Dynamics
1.1 Overview
1.2 Market Drivers
1.2.1 Favourable Governmental Regulations for Commercial Drone Operators
1.2.2 Growing Commercial Drone Market
1.3 Market Challenges
1.3.1 Risk of Cyber-attacks
1.3.2 Breach of Public Privacy
1.4 Market Opportunities
1.4.1 Rising Adoption of AI and Machine Learning Technologies within the Drone Industry
1.4.2 Blockchain Technology Reforming Drone Industry

2 Competitive Insights
2.1 Overview: Key Strategies and Developments
2.1.1 Partnerships, Agreements, and Contracts
2.1.2 Product Launches
2.1.3 Mergers and Acquisitions
2.1.4 Other Developments
2.2 Competitive Benchmarking Map

3 Industry Analysis
3.1 Overview
3.2 Product Overview
3.3 Key Investments, 2015-2018
3.4 Global Drone Market: Regulatory Environment
3.4.1 Global Drone Regulatory Authorities (by Country)
3.4.2 Global Drone Regulations (by Application)
3.5 Industry Attractiveness: Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.6 Value Chain Analysis

4 Global Drone Data Services and Analytics Market, 2018-2023
4.1 Assumptions and Limitations
4.2 Market Overview

5 Global Drone Data Services and Analytics Market (by Type)
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Services Market
5.2.1 Services Market (by Platform)
5.3 Analytics Market
5.3.1 Analytics Market (by Platform)

6 Global Drone Data Services and Analytics Market (by Industry)
6.1 Market Overview
6.2 Agriculture
6.3 Construction
6.4 Utility
6.5 Real Estate
6.6 Mining
6.7 Others

7 Global Drone Data Services and Analytics Market (by Region)

8 Company Profiles

  • 3D Robotics, Inc.
  • Agribotix LLC
  • Airware
  • DroneDeploy
  • Kespry
  • Measure
  • Parrot SA
  • PrecisionHawk, Inc.
  • Propeller Aerobotics Pty Ltd.
  • Skycatch, Inc.
  • 4DMapper
  • AirGon
  • Pix4D
  • Dronifi
  • Sky-Futures
  • Cyberhawk Innovations Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nncv7j/global_drone_data?w=12

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Manager
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Networks, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) - Drones

© GlobeNewswire 2018
