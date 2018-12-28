Global Drone Propulsion System Market 2018-2022| Use of Artificial Intelligence for Autonomous UAVs to Boost Growth| Technavio

The global drone propulsion system market research report by Technavio predicts the market to post a CAGR of close to 20% during the period 2018-2022.

Technavio predicts the global drone propulsion system market to post a CAGR of close to 20% by 2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key driver for the global drone propulsion system market is the development of newer generation engines. The UAVs have evolved into increasingly capable platforms deployed for an extensive range of applications. The capability to function effectively in urban areas against widely-dispersed forces while minimizing the collateral damage and achieving information superiority have allowed UAVs to play a greater role in critical missions.

This global drone propulsion system market research report also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the period 2018-2022. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the use of artificial intelligence (Al) for autonomous UAVs as one of the key trends in the global drone propulsion system market:

Global drone propulsion system market: Use of artificial intelligence (Al) for autonomous UAVs

The drones have redefined and improved the productivity of several industries within a short span of time. They are often deployed for applications such as border surveillance and security, and safety inspections and storm tracking. In addition, they can be armed with missiles and bombs for conducting military attacks, they can be used for the swift delivery of supplies or to broadly study the environment and scan remote military bases.

“The next generation of drones is intended to be powered by artificial intelligence. The aerial Al is capturing substantial amounts of data on a real-time basis, opening a new world for looking over complex physical structures, and analyzing the captured data for defects. The automated UAVs can scan blades on wind turbines and via onboard Al models, can detect defects and provide recommendations on necessity and timescale of maintenance,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on aerospace components.

Global drone propulsion system market: Segmentation analysis

This drone propulsion system market analysis report segments the market by end-user (military and commercial and civil) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The military segment held the largest drone propulsion system market share in 2017, accounting for around 62% of the market. This end-user segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas led the market in 2017 with about 54% of the market share, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The Americas is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2018-2022.

