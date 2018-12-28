Global Drone Propulsion System Market 2018-2022| Use of Artificial Intelligence for Autonomous UAVs to Boost Growth| Technavio

The global drone propulsion system market research report by Technavio
predicts the market to post a CAGR of close to 20% during the
period 2018-2022.
A key driver for the global drone propulsion system market is the
development of newer generation engines. The UAVs have evolved into
increasingly capable platforms deployed for an extensive range of
applications. The capability to function effectively in urban areas
against widely-dispersed forces while minimizing the collateral damage
and achieving information superiority have allowed UAVs to play a
greater role in critical missions.
This global
drone propulsion system market research report also
provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the
market outlook during the period 2018-2022. Technavio classifies an
emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly
impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.
In this report, Technavio highlights the use of artificial intelligence
(Al) for autonomous UAVs as one of the key trends in the global drone
propulsion system market:
Global drone propulsion system market: Use of
artificial intelligence (Al) for autonomous UAVs
The drones have redefined and improved the productivity of several
industries within a short span of time. They are often deployed for
applications such as border surveillance and security, and safety
inspections and storm tracking. In addition, they can be armed with
missiles and bombs for conducting military attacks, they can be used for
the swift delivery of supplies or to broadly study the environment and
scan remote military bases.
“The next generation of drones is intended to be powered by
artificial intelligence. The aerial Al is capturing substantial amounts
of data on a real-time basis, opening a new world for looking over
complex physical structures, and analyzing the captured data for
defects. The automated UAVs can scan blades on wind turbines and via
onboard Al models, can detect defects and provide recommendations on
necessity and timescale of maintenance,” says a senior analyst at
Technavio for research on aerospace components.
Global drone propulsion system market:
Segmentation analysis
This drone propulsion system market analysis report segments the market
by end-user (military and commercial and civil) and geography (the
Americas, APAC, and EMEA).
The military segment held the largest drone propulsion system market
share in 2017, accounting for around 62% of the market. This end-user
segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the
forecast period.
The Americas led the market in 2017 with about 54% of the market share,
followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The Americas is expected to
dominate the market throughout the period 2018-2022.
