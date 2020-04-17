Global Drug Delivery Market Up $6.3B in 2020 – Growth Driven by COVID-19 According to New Data from HRI/LSI

New reports from LSI are forecasting the impact of Coronavirus on global medical devices & diagnostics markets and the impact to suppliers & the competitive landscape.

Leading medtech market research firms Life Science Intelligence (LSI) and Health Research International (HRI) have released new data predicting massive growth in the global drug delivery markets in 2020 largely driven by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Major suppliers that are likely to see a boost in 2020 revenues within their drug delivery product lines include:

Becton Dickinson/C.R. Bard

B. Braun

Medtronic

Baxter

ICU Medical/Hospira

Smiths Medical

Nipro

Cardinal Health

Terumo

Teleflex Medical

Insulet

Fresenius Kabi

ConvaTec

Roche

JMS

Others

In addition to coverage of drug delivery markets, the new market intel platform COVID-19 Impact Tracker includes forecasts for 2019 through 2024 for the following medical device & diagnostic segments:

In Vitro Diagnostics

Imaging

Cardiovascular

Orthopedics

Spine

Dental

Urology & Renal

Endoscopy

Drug Delivery

Wound Closure & Management

Energy-Based & Radiotherapy

Surgical Instruments

Non-Electrical Diagnostic Devices

Patient Beds, Transport & Mobility

Critical Care Products

Ophthalmic Surgery

Sterilization/Infection Control

Hearing Instruments

Blood Donation & Management

Home Respiratory

Medical Nonwovens ex Surgical

Neuromodulation

Aesthetics

Surgical Tables, Lights & Fixed

Hernia Mesh

About Life Science Intelligence (LSI) and Health Research International (HRI)

LSI and HRI have been tracking and forecasting Global MD&D Markets for 3 decades and are sought after by leading medical device, diagnostic and financial services firms for an independent and realistic assessment of market sizes and trends across the major medical technology segments. These research firms are strategic partners and collaborate on research projects and industry reports. HRI is a boutique market research and custom consulting firm with more than 40 years of experience analyzing and forecasting the full array medical devices & diagnostics markets. LSI is a medical technology market intelligence & consulting company with over 25 years of experience. Together LSI & HRI help medtech executives make informed strategic decisions faster.

