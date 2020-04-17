Global Drug Delivery Market Up $6.3B in 2020 – Growth Driven by COVID-19 According to New Data from HRI/LSI

Leading medtech market research firms Life Science Intelligence (LSI) and Health Research International (HRI) have released new data predicting massive growth in the global drug delivery markets in 2020 largely driven by the Coronavirus pandemic.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200417005528/en/
Global Drug Delivery Market Sees Massive Growth in 2020 Driven by COVID-19 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Major suppliers that are likely to see a boost in 2020 revenues within their drug delivery product lines include:
-
Becton Dickinson/C.R. Bard
-
B. Braun
-
Medtronic
-
Baxter
-
ICU Medical/Hospira
-
Smiths Medical
-
Nipro
-
Cardinal Health
-
Terumo
-
Teleflex Medical
-
Insulet
-
Fresenius Kabi
-
ConvaTec
-
Roche
-
JMS
-
Others
In addition to coverage of drug delivery markets, the new market intel platform COVID-19 Impact Tracker includes forecasts for 2019 through 2024 for the following medical device & diagnostic segments:
-
In Vitro Diagnostics
-
Imaging
-
Cardiovascular
-
Orthopedics
-
Spine
-
Dental
-
Urology & Renal
-
Endoscopy
-
Drug Delivery
-
Wound Closure & Management
-
Energy-Based & Radiotherapy
-
Surgical Instruments
-
Non-Electrical Diagnostic Devices
-
Patient Beds, Transport & Mobility
-
Critical Care Products
-
Ophthalmic Surgery
-
Sterilization/Infection Control
-
Hearing Instruments
-
Blood Donation & Management
-
Home Respiratory
-
Medical Nonwovens ex Surgical
-
Neuromodulation
-
Aesthetics
-
Surgical Tables, Lights & Fixed
-
Hernia Mesh
To learn more about this service, visit: https://www.lifesciencemarketresearch.com/covid-19-impact-tracker
About Life Science Intelligence (LSI) and Health Research International (HRI)
LSI and HRI have been tracking and forecasting Global MD&D Markets for 3 decades and are sought after by leading medical device, diagnostic and financial services firms for an independent and realistic assessment of market sizes and trends across the major medical technology segments. These research firms are strategic partners and collaborate on research projects and industry reports. HRI is a boutique market research and custom consulting firm with more than 40 years of experience analyzing and forecasting the full array medical devices & diagnostics markets. LSI is a medical technology market intelligence & consulting company with over 25 years of experience. Together LSI & HRI help medtech executives make informed strategic decisions faster.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200417005528/en/