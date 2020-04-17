Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Drug Delivery Market Up $6.3B in 2020 – Growth Driven by COVID-19 According to New Data from HRI/LSI

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/17/2020 | 01:25pm EDT

New reports from LSI are forecasting the impact of Coronavirus on global medical devices & diagnostics markets and the impact to suppliers & the competitive landscape.

Leading medtech market research firms Life Science Intelligence (LSI) and Health Research International (HRI) have released new data predicting massive growth in the global drug delivery markets in 2020 largely driven by the Coronavirus pandemic.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200417005528/en/

Global Drug Delivery Market Sees Massive Growth in 2020 Driven by COVID-19 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Global Drug Delivery Market Sees Massive Growth in 2020 Driven by COVID-19 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Major suppliers that are likely to see a boost in 2020 revenues within their drug delivery product lines include:

  • Becton Dickinson/C.R. Bard
  • B. Braun
  • Medtronic
  • Baxter
  • ICU Medical/Hospira
  • Smiths Medical
  • Nipro
  • Cardinal Health
  • Terumo
  • Teleflex Medical
  • Insulet
  • Fresenius Kabi
  • ConvaTec
  • Roche
  • JMS
  • Others

In addition to coverage of drug delivery markets, the new market intel platform COVID-19 Impact Tracker includes forecasts for 2019 through 2024 for the following medical device & diagnostic segments:

  • In Vitro Diagnostics
  • Imaging
  • Cardiovascular
  • Orthopedics
  • Spine
  • Dental
  • Urology & Renal
  • Endoscopy
  • Drug Delivery
  • Wound Closure & Management
  • Energy-Based & Radiotherapy
  • Surgical Instruments
  • Non-Electrical Diagnostic Devices
  • Patient Beds, Transport & Mobility
  • Critical Care Products
  • Ophthalmic Surgery
  • Sterilization/Infection Control
  • Hearing Instruments
  • Blood Donation & Management
  • Home Respiratory
  • Medical Nonwovens ex Surgical
  • Neuromodulation
  • Aesthetics
  • Surgical Tables, Lights & Fixed
  • Hernia Mesh

     

To learn more about this service, visit: https://www.lifesciencemarketresearch.com/covid-19-impact-tracker

About Life Science Intelligence (LSI) and Health Research International (HRI)

LSI and HRI have been tracking and forecasting Global MD&D Markets for 3 decades and are sought after by leading medical device, diagnostic and financial services firms for an independent and realistic assessment of market sizes and trends across the major medical technology segments. These research firms are strategic partners and collaborate on research projects and industry reports. HRI is a boutique market research and custom consulting firm with more than 40 years of experience analyzing and forecasting the full array medical devices & diagnostics markets. LSI is a medical technology market intelligence & consulting company with over 25 years of experience. Together LSI & HRI help medtech executives make informed strategic decisions faster.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:57pNETFLIX COM INC : Buy rating from RBC
MD
01:57pDELIVERY HERO : Buy rating from RBC
MD
01:56pSTRÖER : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
01:55pMEDACTA : announces pay cuts to BoD and GEM members and publishes 2020 AGM invitation
EQ
01:53pMAXAR TECHNOLOGIES : Open Data Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic
PU
01:53pCITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES : Completes Acquisition of MidCoast Community Bancorp, Inc.
PU
01:53pFAST EJENDOM DANMARK A/S : Referat af ordinær generalforsamling
AQ
01:51pCECONOMY : to apply for state-backed loans after second-quarter operating loss
RE
01:51pWHAT TO STREAM THIS WEEKEND : 'One World' concert, '#blackAF'
AQ
01:50pDAVIDE CAMPARI MILANO S P A : Italy's Campari seeks to enter France's Champagne club
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Goldman Sachs is now Neutral
2GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : Report says COVID-19 patients respond to Gilead's remdesivir, shares surge
3MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : receives $483 million BARDA award for COVID-19 vaccine development
4INCHCAPE PLC : Britain offers freeze on auto finance repayments in pandemic
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group