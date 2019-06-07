Global Drugs of Abuse Testing Market to Grow by USD 1.10 Billion During 2019-2023 | Technavio

Technavio’s latest market research report on the global drugs of abuse testing market predicts the market to witness a CAGR of close to 6% during the forecast period. This research report segments the market by product (instruments and consumables) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

Growing adoption of automated diagnostic devices in healthcare to gain popularity

Automated solutions help save labor costs by automating manually intensive tasks while at the same time they allow researchers to devote more time in analyzing and interpreting the data. Automation also helps the end-users in obtaining data-driven insights to be used for performance improvement and optimization. These advantages have led to an increased use of automation for the drugs of abuse testing in the recent years. Automation systems use the collected data to provide better efficiency, accuracy, and workload handling capacities. Thus, the increasing need for efficiency and effectiveness will boost the adoption of automated diagnostic devices, which in turn will drive the growth of the global drugs of abuse testing market over the next few years.

Instruments segment will garner the highest share

Instruments segment held the largest drugs of abuse testing market in the last few years due to the increasing demand for systems, analyzers, and devices including breath analyzers, chromatography analyzers, immunoassay analyzers, and other devices. Biotechnology testing instrument are being used in many allied fields including food testing. Similar principles of detection and quantification are also being followed in the global drugs of abuse testing market. Furthermore, product enhancements, particularly in the system design and features, will also help to boost the adoption of drugs of abuse testing in the upcoming years.

“The availability of a broad range of advanced instruments coupled with continuous innovations are increasing the overall efficiency of the drugs of abuse testing process. Manufacturers are offering advanced systems to enhance drug-testing and offer results with better accuracy,” says a senior research analyst at Technavio

Drugs of abuse testing to witness fastest adoption in Asia

Asia is expected to witness the fastest growth in the market owing to the high prevalence of drug abuse in economies including Japan, China, and Thailand. Healthcare organizations and inter-government agencies are using drugs of abuse testing products such as analyzers, rapid testing devices, and consumables to test samples such as saliva, blood, urine, and hair.

Vendors in the region are offering a wide range of products to meet the end-user requirements. They offer products such as liquid chromatography with tandem mass spectrometry packages which help to enhance workflow efficiency in simultaneous multi-compound analysis. Such products allow researchers to start their analysis without setting complicated separation parameters or optimizing the MS parameter of each compound. Therefore, the growing incidence of drug abuse in the emerging and advanced economies of the region will drive the drugs of abuse testing market in the coming years.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. It provides detailed market research reports that provide clients with actionable insights to help them identify market opportunities and design effective strategies to optimize their market position.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio boasts of an extensive report library comprising of over 10,000 reports, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than a hundred Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets. Technavio helps companies to assess their competitive position within changing market scenarios.

