Global Drugs of Abuse Testing Market to Grow by USD 1.10 Billion During 2019-2023 | Technavio

Technavio’s latest market research report on the global drugs of abuse
testing market predicts the market to witness a CAGR of close to 6%
during the forecast period. This research report segments the market by
product (instruments and consumables) and geography (North America,
Europe, Asia, and ROW).
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190607005255/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global drugs of abuse testing market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Growing adoption of automated diagnostic devices in healthcare to
gain popularity
Automated solutions help save labor costs by automating manually
intensive tasks while at the same time they allow researchers to devote
more time in analyzing and interpreting the data. Automation also helps
the end-users in obtaining data-driven insights to be used for
performance improvement and optimization. These advantages have led to
an increased use of automation for the drugs of abuse testing in the
recent years. Automation systems use the collected data to provide
better efficiency, accuracy, and workload handling capacities. Thus, the
increasing need for efficiency and effectiveness will boost the adoption
of automated diagnostic devices, which in turn will drive the growth of
the global
drugs of abuse testing market over the next few years.
Instruments segment will garner the highest share
Instruments segment held the largest drugs of abuse testing market in
the last few years due to the increasing demand for systems, analyzers,
and devices including breath analyzers, chromatography analyzers,
immunoassay analyzers, and other devices. Biotechnology testing
instrument are being used in many allied fields including food testing.
Similar principles of detection and quantification are also being
followed in the global drugs of abuse testing market. Furthermore,
product enhancements, particularly in the system design and features,
will also help to boost the adoption of drugs of abuse testing in the
upcoming years.
“The availability of a broad range of advanced instruments coupled
with continuous innovations are increasing the overall efficiency of the
drugs of abuse testing process. Manufacturers are offering advanced
systems to enhance drug-testing and offer results with better accuracy,”
says a senior research analyst at Technavio
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Drugs of abuse testing to witness fastest adoption in Asia
Asia is expected to witness the fastest growth in the market owing to
the high prevalence of drug abuse in economies including Japan, China,
and Thailand. Healthcare organizations and inter-government agencies are
using drugs of abuse testing products such as analyzers, rapid testing
devices, and consumables to test samples such as saliva, blood, urine,
and hair.
Vendors in the region are offering a wide range of products to meet the
end-user requirements. They offer products such as liquid chromatography
with tandem mass spectrometry packages which help to enhance workflow
efficiency in simultaneous multi-compound analysis. Such products allow
researchers to start their analysis without setting complicated
separation parameters or optimizing the MS parameter of each compound.
Therefore, the growing incidence of drug abuse in the emerging and
advanced economies of the region will drive the drugs of abuse testing
market in the coming years.
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Some of the key topics covered in the global
drugs of abuse testing market analysis include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. It
provides detailed market research reports that provide clients with
actionable insights to help them identify market opportunities and
design effective strategies to optimize their market position.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio boasts of an extensive
report library comprising of over 10,000 reports, covering 800
technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists
of enterprises of all sizes, including more than a hundred Fortune 500
companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive
coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets. Technavio helps
companies to assess their competitive position within changing market
scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at media@technavio.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190607005255/en/