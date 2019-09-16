Log in
Global Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Market 2019-2023: Introduction of Smart-Laundry Technology to Boost Growth | Technavio

09/16/2019 | 11:31am EDT

The global dry-cleaning and laundry services market analysis and forecast 2019-2023 has been added to Technavio's catalog. This report provides a comprehensive analysis for the dry-cleaning and laundry services market, including the global and regional market share, and the forecasts for the period 2019-2023.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190916005561/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global dry-cleaning and laundry services market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

For more information, get free sample report.

The report covers the dry-cleaning and laundry services market by end-user:

  • Commercial
  • Residential
  • Coin-operated

The report covers the dry-cleaning and laundry services market by region:

  • APAC
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • North America
  • South America

Global dry-cleaning and laundry services market analysis and forecast: Features

  • Market size and forecast
  • Market segmentation
  • Geographical insights
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends
  • Five forces analysis
  • Competitive landscape

This report is available at a discounted Price for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Key Topics Covered:

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • Preface
  • Currency conversion rates for US$

MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

  • Market segmentation by end-user
  • Comparison by end-user
  • Commercial - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Residential - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Coin-operated - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by end-user

Get Full Report: https://www.technavio.com/report/dry-cleaning-and-laundry-services-market-industry-analysis

CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

DECISION FRAMEWORK

DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

MARKET TRENDS

  • Sustained practices of laundry
  • Cashless payment for coin-based laundry
  • Transition toward online laundry services

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • CSC ServiceWorks
  • EVI Industries Inc.
  • Huntington Cleaners & Shirt Laundry
  • Mulberrys LLC
  • Procter & Gamble Co.
  • Zipjet Ltd.

APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

For more information: @ https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=sample

Technavio also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive, and tailored research.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2019
