Global Dual Lens Camera Smartphone Market Report 2018-2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Dual Lens Camera Smartphone Market 2018-2022" report has been
added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The dual lens camera smartphone to grow at a CAGR of 33.44% during the
period 2018-2022.
Global Dual Lens Camera Smartphone Market 2018-2022 has been prepared
based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.
The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the
coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors
operating in this market.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the
increasing adoption of mobile AR. Smartphones with dual lens cameras are
increasingly being used in AR advertising. Mobile AR advertising offers
direct communication to the consumer by making the product appear more
real, in turn, impacting the growth of the market positively during the
predicted period.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the use and growth of
advanced 3D stacked image sensors. Dual lens camera smartphone
manufacturers are expected to adopt 3D stacked image sensors during the
forecast period.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the
growth of this market is the increasing power consumption by the dual
lens camera smartphones that lowers the battery life, in turn limiting
the growth of the global dual lens camera smartphone market.
Market trends
-
Growing popularity of triple camera systems
-
Advanced 3D stacked image sensors
-
3D gesture recognition in smartphones
-
Demand for vision processing unit
Key vendors
-
Apple
-
HTC
-
HUAWEI Technologies
-
LG Electronics
-
SAMSUNG
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Market Landscape
Part 05: Market Sizing
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Market Segmentation By Price
Part 08: Customer Landscape
Part 09: Regional Landscape
Part 10: Decision Framework
Part 11: Drivers And Challenges
Part 12: Market Trends
Part 13: Vendor Landscape
Part 14: Vendor Analysis
Part 15: Appendix
