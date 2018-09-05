Global Dual Lens Camera Smartphone Market Report 2018-2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Dual Lens Camera Smartphone Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The dual lens camera smartphone to grow at a CAGR of 33.44% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Dual Lens Camera Smartphone Market 2018-2022 has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increasing adoption of mobile AR. Smartphones with dual lens cameras are increasingly being used in AR advertising. Mobile AR advertising offers direct communication to the consumer by making the product appear more real, in turn, impacting the growth of the market positively during the predicted period.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the use and growth of advanced 3D stacked image sensors. Dual lens camera smartphone manufacturers are expected to adopt 3D stacked image sensors during the forecast period.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the increasing power consumption by the dual lens camera smartphones that lowers the battery life, in turn limiting the growth of the global dual lens camera smartphone market.

Market trends

Growing popularity of triple camera systems

Advanced 3D stacked image sensors

3D gesture recognition in smartphones

Demand for vision processing unit

Key vendors

Apple

HTC

HUAWEI Technologies

LG Electronics

SAMSUNG

