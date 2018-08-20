Global Dust Control Systems Market 2018-2022 | Development of Innovative Products to Boost Demand | Technavio

Technavio
analysts forecast the global dust control systems market to grow at a
CAGR of close to 7% during the forecast period, according to
their latest market research report.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180820005294/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global dust control systems market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The development of innovative products is one of the major trends being
witnessed in the global
dust control systems market 2018-2022. The availability of
advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine
learning (ML), the blockchain, advanced analytics, Big Data, and the
Internet of Things (IoT) will result in the development of advanced dust
control systems. For instance, in October 2017, Donaldson introduced the
Packaged Downflo Evolution dust collector, which is a plug-and-play dust
collecting system that collects industrial dust and fumes.
This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time
only: View
market snapshot before purchasing
According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to
the growth of the global dust control systems market is the increasing
economic activity and rapid industrialization:
Global dust control systems market: Increasing
economic activity and rapid industrialization
Increasing economic activity and rapid industrialization have increased
the number of emissions. Rapid industrialization increases the demand
for energy, which necessitates the establishment of new coal and thermal
power plants that require dust control systems. Dust control systems are
deployed in the food and beverage industry, especially in the packaged
food industry, to ensure high quality of end-products. Rising mining
activity and the growth of mineral processing and metallurgy industries
also increases the demand for dust control systems.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio, “The governments of
emerging economies such as India, China, Brazil, Chile, and Mexico are
focusing on attracting FDI in the manufacturing industry. For instance,
the Government of India launched ‘Make in India’ program in September
2014 to encourage domestic manufacturing and raise the share of
manufacturing in the country’s production output. Rising industrial
activity in the emerging economies of Asia, the Middle East, and South
America will increase the adoption of dust control systems.”
Global dust control systems market:
Segmentation analysis
The global dust control systems market research report provides market
segmentation by type (wet and dry), by end-user (construction, mining
and metallurgy, energy, and chemical), and by region (the Americas,
EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent
factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities,
trends, and industry-specific challenges.
Of the two major types, the wet segment dominated the market in 2017.
Wet dust control systems are cost-effective, especially when
recirculating heated and cooled air, and adhere to energy-saving
standards. Such factors are expected to be contributing to the growth of
the segment in the market.
The APAC region held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting
for more than 36% share. It was followed by EMEA and the Americas
respectively. Although EMEA held the smallest share of the market, it is
expected to witness the maximum increase in its market share over the
forecast period.
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at media@technavio.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180820005294/en/