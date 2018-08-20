Global Dust Control Systems Market 2018-2022 | Development of Innovative Products to Boost Demand | Technavio

Technavio analysts forecast the global dust control systems market to grow at a CAGR of close to 7% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

The development of innovative products is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global dust control systems market 2018-2022. The availability of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), the blockchain, advanced analytics, Big Data, and the Internet of Things (IoT) will result in the development of advanced dust control systems. For instance, in October 2017, Donaldson introduced the Packaged Downflo Evolution dust collector, which is a plug-and-play dust collecting system that collects industrial dust and fumes.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global dust control systems market is the increasing economic activity and rapid industrialization:

Global dust control systems market: Increasing economic activity and rapid industrialization

Increasing economic activity and rapid industrialization have increased the number of emissions. Rapid industrialization increases the demand for energy, which necessitates the establishment of new coal and thermal power plants that require dust control systems. Dust control systems are deployed in the food and beverage industry, especially in the packaged food industry, to ensure high quality of end-products. Rising mining activity and the growth of mineral processing and metallurgy industries also increases the demand for dust control systems.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio, “The governments of emerging economies such as India, China, Brazil, Chile, and Mexico are focusing on attracting FDI in the manufacturing industry. For instance, the Government of India launched ‘Make in India’ program in September 2014 to encourage domestic manufacturing and raise the share of manufacturing in the country’s production output. Rising industrial activity in the emerging economies of Asia, the Middle East, and South America will increase the adoption of dust control systems.”

Global dust control systems market: Segmentation analysis

The global dust control systems market research report provides market segmentation by type (wet and dry), by end-user (construction, mining and metallurgy, energy, and chemical), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the two major types, the wet segment dominated the market in 2017. Wet dust control systems are cost-effective, especially when recirculating heated and cooled air, and adhere to energy-saving standards. Such factors are expected to be contributing to the growth of the segment in the market.

The APAC region held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for more than 36% share. It was followed by EMEA and the Americas respectively. Although EMEA held the smallest share of the market, it is expected to witness the maximum increase in its market share over the forecast period.

