Global Dust Control Systems Market 2018-2022 | Development of Innovative Products to Boost Demand | Technavio

08/20/2018 | 02:49pm CEST

Technavio analysts forecast the global dust control systems market to grow at a CAGR of close to 7% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180820005294/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global dust control systems market from ...

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global dust control systems market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The development of innovative products is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global dust control systems market 2018-2022. The availability of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), the blockchain, advanced analytics, Big Data, and the Internet of Things (IoT) will result in the development of advanced dust control systems. For instance, in October 2017, Donaldson introduced the Packaged Downflo Evolution dust collector, which is a plug-and-play dust collecting system that collects industrial dust and fumes.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global dust control systems market is the increasing economic activity and rapid industrialization:

Global dust control systems market: Increasing economic activity and rapid industrialization

Increasing economic activity and rapid industrialization have increased the number of emissions. Rapid industrialization increases the demand for energy, which necessitates the establishment of new coal and thermal power plants that require dust control systems. Dust control systems are deployed in the food and beverage industry, especially in the packaged food industry, to ensure high quality of end-products. Rising mining activity and the growth of mineral processing and metallurgy industries also increases the demand for dust control systems.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio, “The governments of emerging economies such as India, China, Brazil, Chile, and Mexico are focusing on attracting FDI in the manufacturing industry. For instance, the Government of India launched ‘Make in India’ program in September 2014 to encourage domestic manufacturing and raise the share of manufacturing in the country’s production output. Rising industrial activity in the emerging economies of Asia, the Middle East, and South America will increase the adoption of dust control systems.”

Global dust control systems market: Segmentation analysis

The global dust control systems market research report provides market segmentation by type (wet and dry), by end-user (construction, mining and metallurgy, energy, and chemical), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the two major types, the wet segment dominated the market in 2017. Wet dust control systems are cost-effective, especially when recirculating heated and cooled air, and adhere to energy-saving standards. Such factors are expected to be contributing to the growth of the segment in the market.

The APAC region held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for more than 36% share. It was followed by EMEA and the Americas respectively. Although EMEA held the smallest share of the market, it is expected to witness the maximum increase in its market share over the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2018
