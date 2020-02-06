Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global E-Cigarette Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Altria Group Inc. and British American Tobacco Plc | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/06/2020 | 11:31am EST

The e-cigarette market is poised to grow by USD 29.53 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 17% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200206005636/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global e-cigarette market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global e-cigarette market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "E-Cigarette Market Analysis Report by Product (Modular e-cigarette, Next-generation products, Rechargeable e-cigarette, and Disposable e-cigarette), Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024."

https://www.technavio.com/index.php?route=product%2Fproduct&product_id=211637

The market is driven by the increasing availability of e-cigarettes across various distribution channels. Also, the rising application of e-cigarette as a smoking cessation tool is anticipated to boost the growth of the e-cigarette market.

E-cigarettes are available through distribution channels such as supermarkets, hypermarkets, online platforms, and specialized retailers. Walmart, Sainsbury's, ASDA, and Tesco are some supermarkets and hypermarkets that offer e-cigarettes. Supermarket chains across regions have started offering e-cigarettes. Also, the number of vape shops in the US and the UK is rising. Vape cafés, which allow customers to smoke e-cigarettes, are also increasing in popularity in the UK. In 2016, it was estimated that nearly 800 vaping shops opened in the UK, and the total number of vaping shops across the UK crossed 2,000 in 2017. Thus, the increasing availability of e-cigarette across various distribution channels is expected to drive the growth of the market.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five E-Cigarette Companies:

Altria Group Inc.

Altria Group Inc. has business operations under various segments, such as smokeable products, smokeless products, and wine. The company offers e-cigarettes under the brand name IQOS. In April 2019, the company launched the IQOS tobacco device in the US.

British American Tobacco Plc

British American Tobacco Plc operates its business under four segments, such as US, APME, AMSSA, and ENA. The company offers e-cigarettes under the Vype, Vuse, and VIP brands. It offers HNB products such as glo and neo. In November 2019, the company announced that it had signed an enhanced partnership deal with McLaren Racing Ltd.

Imperial Brands Plc

Imperial Brands Plc has business operations under two segments, such as tobacco and NGP, and distribution. The company offers e-cigarettes under the brand name blu.

Japan Tobacco, Inc.

Japan Tobacco Inc. operates the business through international tobacco, Japanese domestic tobacco, processed food, and pharmaceutical. The company offers e-cigarettes under the brand, Logic and it offers heated tobacco products under the brand, Ploom.

JUUL Labs, Inc.

JUUL Labs Inc. has business operations under two segments, such as JUUL Device and JULLpods Basics. The company offers e-cigarette under the brand, JUUL.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

E-cigarette Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

  • Modular e-cigarette
  • Next-generation products
  • Rechargeable e-cigarette
  • Disposable e-cigarette

E-cigarette Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

  • North America
  • APAC
  • Europe
  • South America
  • MEA

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:50aUPDATE : GeoVax Prepared to Advance GOVX-B11 HIV Vaccine to Next Clinical Trial
AQ
11:50aTOUR EIFFEL (SOCIÉTÉ DE LA) : As part of its strategic refocus Société de la Tour Eiffel has sold a portfolio of five buildings
AN
11:50aEDINBURGH INVESTMENT TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
11:50aGERRESHEIMER AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
11:50aHow SpendEdge Helped a UK Pharmaceutical Company to Identify New Cost Reduction Opportunities and Reduce Procurement Spend by 30% | Request a Free Proposal for Comprehensive Insights
BU
11:49aCENTURY CASINOS, INC. : Partners with Circa Sports for Internet Sports Betting
PR
11:49aCENTURY CASINOS : Partners with Circa Sports for Internet Sports Betting
AQ
11:48aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FMPR, DPR to launch National Gas Transportation Network Code at NIPS 2020
PU
11:48aOMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS : Fourth Quarter 2019 Non-GAAP Financial Measures
PU
11:48aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Intrum AB sell-down by Sampo Oyj
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ARCELORMITTAL : ArcelorMittal reports fourth quarter 2019 and full year 2019 results
2DAX : Deutsche Bank shares soar after new shareholder steps in
3ROYAL MAIL PLC : ROYAL MAIL : shares slump to record low on UK loss warning
4OJI HOLDINGS CORPORATION : OJI : Announcement Regarding the First Product Adoption of Cellulose Nano-Fiber She..
5EQUINOR ASA : EQUINOR : Q4 Report

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group