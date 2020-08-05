Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global E-Commerce Company Leverages 3CLogic with ServiceNow to Optimize Customer Experience

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/05/2020 | 02:12am EDT

Leading software provider to deploy innovative cloud call center solution to complement new customer service initiative and management platform.

3CLogic, a leading provider of cloud contact center solutions, today announced the adoption of its telephony platform integrated with ServiceNow’s® Customer Service Management offering by a major e-commerce software provider. The decision is part of a broad effort to help streamline customer service workflows across both digital and voice mediums.

Serving an international mix of customers and employees, the organization was suffering from the inability to seamlessly and efficiently distribute work, instead creating designated agent groups to manage and respond to siloed service channels (chat, email, phone). In addition, the company often lacked the analytics and consolidated insights to make informed decisions in part due to the limited integration between its heavily customized CRM and cloud call center solution.

“We continue to see enterprise organizations accelerating their efforts to complement the digital channels natively available through their systems of record with voice to maximize the customer experience,” states Matt Durkin, VP of Global Sales at 3CLogic. “The fact remains, when an issue is critical or time-sensitive customers are more than likely to call. Those are the customer experiences that must be flawless to foster long-lasting relationships.”

Per recent data, fragmented customer experiences due to unintelligent routing, siloed systems, and disconnected channels remains a top challenge for most organizations. Meanwhile, as enterprises increase their investment in digital channels to deflect the need for live agent support, voice continues to be a key part of the customer service value chain with 73% admitting most digital interactions often escalate to a phone agent1.

As part of the deployment, the 3CLogic-ServiceNow integrated solution includes:

  • Telephony integration and agent presence syncing with ServiceNow’s digital workflows to efficiently assign customer inquiries and work across engagement channels (both digital and voice).
  • Increased agent functionality including ServiceNow Case screen pops, automated agent activity postings to the proper tickets, and convenient Click-to-Calls from any record.
  • Natively integrated IVR Call Flow Designer to empower supervisors to independently create and manage intelligent customer journeys to the most qualified skilled agent without outside assistance.
  • Integrated reporting and call analytics with ServiceNow to track customer inquiries and agent performance across channels with configurable scheduled reports.

About 3CLogic

3CLogic is a leading cloud contact center platform modernizing enterprise communications with their employees and customers. Built on Amazon Web Services (AWS), the solution provides advanced and scalable speech-enabled offerings for leading CRMs, including ServiceNow, Microsoft Dynamics, Salesforce, and SugarCRM. With deployments on four continents and a growing base of Global 2000 clients, 3CLogic drives digital transformation by improving CX, organizational efficiency and reporting insights using dynamic IVR, CTI, AI, advanced speech analytics, and API-driven integrations. For more information, please visit www.3clogic.com.

1 CCW June 2020 Market Study: Modernizing Service Experiences with AI and Digital


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:28aHONDA MOTOR : expects net profit to fall 64% to 165 bil. yen in FY 2020
AQ
02:27aINTERREGIONAL DISTRIBUTION GRID OF CENTRE : “Rosseti Centre Tambovenergo” is completing the repair of an overhead power line with a voltage class of 110 kilovolts
PU
02:27aREDX PHARMA : Appointment of Non-Executive Director and changes to Board committees
PU
02:27aPANDA GREEN ENERGY : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities 31/07/2020
PU
02:27aDry well near the Ivar Aasen field in the North Sea – 16/1-33 S
PU
02:26aAHOLD DELHAIZE N : Supermarket giant Ahold reports 78% surge in second quarter earnings amid coronavirus
RE
02:25aIndia's Lupin to sell generic COVID-19 drug favipiravir
RE
02:25aAIXTRON SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
02:25aBMW : Posts 2Q Loss; Backs 2020 View
DJ
02:24aBMW : plunges to second-quarter EBIT loss as coronavirus pandemic hits car sales
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : China, U.S. to review trade deal, air other grievances on Aug 15 - sources
2BMW AG : BMW : reaffirms outlook for full year 2020
3GOLD : GLOBAL MARKETS: Gold shines on falling dollar, yields; pandemic cost concerns drag on shares
4JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD. : JAPAN POST : to sell Australia's Toll Holdings - report
5ALLIANZ SE : ALLIANZ SE: Allianz achieves 2.6 billion euros operating profit in 2Q 2020
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group