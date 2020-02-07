Log in
Global E-Invoicing Market 2020-2024 | Convenience and Easy Accessibility of Mobile Payment Systems to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio

02/07/2020 | 08:01pm EST

The e-invoicing market is expected to grow by USD 6.93 billion during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200207005295/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global e-invoicing market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the convenience and easy accessibility of mobile payment systems. All physical transactions such as account opening and closure, withdrawals, and funds transfers are becoming digital and easy through mobile banking applications. However, mobile commerce payments require e-billing/e-invoicing in banking, telecommunications, and e-commerce sectors. Thus, mobile commerce vendors are partnering with telecommunication service providers to offer payment services as a built-in function, which is further driving the market.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41123

As per Technavio, the increased security of documents using blockchain will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

E-Invoicing Market: Increased Security of Documents using Blockchain

E-billing allows storage of all e-invoices which can be accessed when required. Blockchain helps to keep the data intact and only enables authorized personnel to access these data, thereby increasing the security for confidential data. Blockchain is also a cost-effective database management solution for e-invoices. Every transaction in a blockchain is linked with the relevant database and secured with the help of cryptography. Thus, the increased security of documents using blockchain is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

“Factors such as the elimination of human interface, emerging technologies, and need to adhere to regulatory guidelines and ensure compliance will have a significant impact on the e-invoicing market growth during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

E-Invoicing Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the e-invoicing market by end-users (B2B and B2C), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America and South America).

The European region led the e-invoicing market in 2019, followed by North America, APAC, South America and MEA. During the forecast period, the European region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to rising government initiatives that are mandating the use of e-invoicing practices in B2B and B2C services in countries such as the UK, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

End-user segmentation

  • B2B
  • B2C

Geographic segmentation

  • APAC
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • North America
  • South America

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


