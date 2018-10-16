Global E-Sports Market 2018-2022 | 28% CAGR Projection Over the Next Five Years | Technavio

The global e-sports market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 28%
during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research
report by Technavio.
However, the market is expected to decelerate on a year-over-year basis,
during the forecast period.
A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing
popularity of e-sports. E-sports is gaining importance in the gaming
industry. It is expected to be included as an official medal sport at
the Asian Games 2022, to be held in China. The International League of
Legends World Championship, Major League Gaming (MLG), and FIFA
Interactive World Cup are some of the e-sports tournaments conducted
worldwide. Moreover, e-sports tournaments attract professional gamers
along with sponsors, viewers, and people involved in e-sports betting.
In 2017, e-sports generated a revenue of USD 503.26 million.
This market research report on the global
e-sports market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most
important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the
forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major
factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and
contribute to its growth or decline.
In this report, Technavio highlights the increase in e-sports betting as
one of the key emerging trends in the global e-sports market:
Global e-sports market: Increase in e-sports
betting
With the growing popularity of e-sports in the last two years, there is
widespread betting all over the world. The converse is also true, with
the increase in e-sports betting, the attraction toward e-sports is
growing as gamers stay motivated due to the high prize money. The people
involved in betting are spectators, which increases ticket sales. In
countries such as the UK, the US, Australia, Mexico, and Brazil, where
betting is legal, e-sports are very popular. Moreover, increase in
e-sports betting leads to an increase in viewership, resulting in an
increase in the ticketing revenue for the event organizers. The
legalization of betting activities is expected to catalyze revenue
generation among e-sports vendors through an increase in viewership.
“The growing popularity of e-sports has not only increased betting
but is also encouraging sponsorships by way of e-sports advertising.
Sponsors are using this platform to promote their products and services,
confident that they will be able to reach out to a large audience. The
large viewership numbers are encouraging several sponsors such as
adidas, Coca-Cola, and Vodafone to enter the market to bring about more
visibility for their brands. Therefore, the booming e-sports market will
have a positive impact on the popularity of sponsors related to the
game, and their investments will remain an important source of revenue
for the market during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at
Technavio for research on gaming.
Global e-sports market: Segmentation analysis
This market research report segments the global e-sports market by
end-user (retail industry, travel and tourism, financial services,
healthcare and others) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the
Americas).
The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of over 41%,
followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The major reason behind the
highest share of the Americas in the global market is the large-scale
participation in e-sports and the higher spending power of the
population.
