Global E-bike Drive Unit Market 2019-2023 | Shift Toward Compact Crank Motors to Boost Growth | Technavio

The global e-bike drive unit market is expected to post a CAGR close to 12% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200219005680/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global E-bike Drive Unit Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

People around the world are becoming more aware of health issues such as asthma and respiratory problems caused by vehicle emissions. In addition, vehicles cause noise pollution which often leads to loss of hearing, high blood pressure, and sleep deprivation. The increase in awareness about environmental and health hazards caused by vehicles is encouraging many individuals to switch to electric vehicles such as e-bikes. These vehicles are powered by renewable energy sources that keep the environment clean and pollution-free. Thus, the increase in health concerns and demand for eco-friendly transportation among consumers will boost the growth of the e-bike drive unit market during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30531

As per Technavio, the shift toward compact crank motors, will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global E-bike Drive Unit Market: Shift toward compact crank motors

Most e-bikes and pedelecs available in the market are equipped with hub motors. Although the hub motors require low maintenance and do not affect the elementary design of the bike, they make the wheels heavy and the sealed nature of these motors increases the chances of overheating. These limitations of hub motors are shifting the focus of manufacturers toward lightweight and compact motors such as crank motors. Crank motors are attached to the rotating rod of the pedal assembly to gain balance in weight and ensure smooth functioning of the gears. They are especially useful while climbing steep hills and riding at high speed on flat roads. Thus, with the shift toward compact crank motors, the market for e-bike drive unit is expected to showcase a positive outlook during the forecast period.

“Establishing novel business models such as bike-sharing and integration of gearbox with e-bike drive unit are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global E-bike Drive Unit Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global e-bike drive unit market by motor type (mid-drive motor, and hub motor), and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and Americas).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, EMEA and the Americas respectively. During the forecast period, the EMEA region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market. This is due to the growing emphasis on sustainable development and increasing health concerns among European customers.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200219005680/en/