Global E-commerce Logistics Market 2019-2023 | Evolving Opportunities with Aramex and FedEx | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the global e-commerce logistics market since 2017 and the market is poised to grow by USD 81.78 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200206005676/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global e-commerce logistics market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 116-page research report with TOC on "E-commerce Logistics Market Analysis Report by Service (Transportation, Warehousing, and Others), by Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2023."

https://www.technavio.com/report/global-e-commerce-logistics-market-industry-analysis

The increase in cross-border e-commerce activities and technological advancements in e-commerce logistics are anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

Cross-border e-commerce enables customers and individuals to purchase products from outside their borders. Cross-border e-commerce is gaining prominence in many countries such as France, Mexico, India, Indonesia, Australia, China, Singapore, and the US. Chinese websites such as Alibaba.com and Banggood are gaining popularity among Indian customers due to the growing accessibility to foreign brands and rise in per capita income. This allows a country to improve its global competitiveness by promoting foreign trade. It also benefits sellers to tap into newer markets by expanding their businesses outside their home market. This is driving the significance of logistics as it plays a major role in the transportation and distribution network sector for the movement of goods. Thus, the increase in cross-border e-commerce activities is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five E-commerce Logistics Market Companies:

Aramex

Aramex is headquartered in UAE and operates the business under various segments such as International express, Freight forwarding, Domestic express, Logistics, and Others. The company offers warehousing and facility management for e-commerce companies.

Deutsche Post AG

Deutsche Post AG is headquartered in Germany and offers products through the following business units: Post-eCommerce-Parcel, Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, and Supply Chain. The company provides international standard parcel delivery for business customers.

FedEx

FedEx is headquartered in the US and operates under various business segments, namely FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services. The company provides integrated solutions designed to streamline and support online businesses.

KUEHNE + NAGEL

KUEHNE + NAGEL is headquartered in Switzerland and offers products through the following business segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract logistics. The company develops end-to-end solutions for industries such as oil and gas, automotive, and others.

United Parcel Service of America, Inc.

United Parcel Service of America, Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: US Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The company offers e-commerce logistics services to make online shopping easier and delivery convenient.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

E-commerce Logistics Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 - 2023)

Transportation

Warehousing

Others

E-commerce Logistics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 - 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Industrials include:

Logistics Market – Global Logistics Market by geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America) and end-user (consumer goods, automotive, food and beverage, healthcare, and others).

Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market – Global Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market by geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America) and service (transportation, warehousing, and others).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200206005676/en/