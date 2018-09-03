Global EPA and DHA Omega-3 Ingredient Market Forecasts to 2019

Dublin, Sept. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global EPA and DHA Omega-3 Ingredient Market 2015-2016 - Forecasts to 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a detailed description of the size and value of the global ingredients market for EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid) and DHA (docosahexaenoic acid) omega-3 oils, for the years 2014 and 2015. For the purposes of this report, an omega-3 oil is an oil containing EPA and/or DHA, used as an ingredient in consumer products, including dietary supplements, food additives, pharmaceuticals, clinical nutrition, infant formula or pet food/supplements.

This specifically excludes oils used as ingredients for feed in aquaculture or livestock/poultry production. Estimates of ingredient volume and value are separated by raw material source and oil type, geographic region, and consumer application. The report also includes detailed analysis of the market trends and factors influencing market growth. In addition, the report includes a forecast for the expected volume demand through 2019, by region and by application.

Key Topics Covered:



This extensive report covers the global EPA and DHA Ingredients market using Charts, Graphs, Tables, showing volumes and values with year on year changes.

By Source Type; ie Refined Oils, Concentrates, Krill, Algae, Fish Species (Anchovy, Tuna, Sardine, Menhaden, Salmon, Hoki, Pollock, Cod Liver, Squid, Krill, Mussels, Calanus)

ie Refined Oils, Concentrates, Krill, Algae, Fish Species (Anchovy, Tuna, Sardine, Menhaden, Salmon, Hoki, Pollock, Cod Liver, Squid, Krill, Mussels, Calanus) By Product Category; Concentrates, Crude/Refined/Semi-Refined, Virgin oils, etc

Concentrates, Crude/Refined/Semi-Refined, Virgin oils, etc By Form; Ethyl Ester, Triglyceride, Phospholipid, etc

Ethyl Ester, Triglyceride, Phospholipid, etc By Region: US, EU, Mex, Can, China, Japan, Asia Pacific, ROA, SA, AUS, ROW (rest of world)

US, EU, Mex, Can, China, Japan, Asia Pacific, ROA, SA, AUS, ROW (rest of world) By Applications: Dietary Supp, Food & Bev, Pet, Infant Formula, Pharmaceuticals & Clinical Nutrition.

Companies Mentioned



Aker Biomarine

Croda

DSM

Daybrook Fisheries

Ewos

GC Rieber Oils

Golden Omega

HSC

IFFO

KinOmega Biopharm

Lysi

MARING

Maruha Nichiro,Dr. Matthew Miller

Marvesa

Natural Oils Chile SA

Neptune Biotechnologies

Nissui

Novosana

Nu-Mega Ingredients

Omega Protein / Nutegrity

Organic Technologies

Originates / Naturmega

Pathway International

Pelagia AS/Epax

Pronova / BASF

Sea Dragon Marine Oils and Tharos

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/b5gjbc/global_epa_and?w=12

Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Nutraceuticals and Weight Loss