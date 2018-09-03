Global EPA and DHA Omega-3 Ingredient Market Forecasts to 2019

This report provides a detailed description of the size and value of the global ingredients market for EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid) and DHA (docosahexaenoic acid) omega-3 oils, for the years 2014 and 2015. For the purposes of this report, an omega-3 oil is an oil containing EPA and/or DHA, used as an ingredient in consumer products, including dietary supplements, food additives, pharmaceuticals, clinical nutrition, infant formula or pet food/supplements.
This specifically excludes oils used as ingredients for feed in aquaculture or livestock/poultry production. Estimates of ingredient volume and value are separated by raw material source and oil type, geographic region, and consumer application. The report also includes detailed analysis of the market trends and factors influencing market growth. In addition, the report includes a forecast for the expected volume demand through 2019, by region and by application.
Key Topics Covered:
This extensive report covers the global EPA and DHA Ingredients market using Charts, Graphs, Tables, showing volumes and values with year on year changes.
By Source Type; ie Refined Oils, Concentrates, Krill, Algae, Fish Species (Anchovy, Tuna, Sardine, Menhaden, Salmon, Hoki, Pollock, Cod Liver, Squid, Krill, Mussels, Calanus)
By Product Category; Concentrates, Crude/Refined/Semi-Refined, Virgin oils, etc
By Form; Ethyl Ester, Triglyceride, Phospholipid, etc
By Region: US, EU, Mex, Can, China, Japan, Asia Pacific, ROA, SA, AUS, ROW (rest of world)
