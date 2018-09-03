Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global EPA and DHA Omega-3 Ingredient Market Forecasts to 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2018 | 10:29am CEST

Dublin, Sept. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global EPA and DHA Omega-3 Ingredient Market 2015-2016 - Forecasts to 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a detailed description of the size and value of the global ingredients market for EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid) and DHA (docosahexaenoic acid) omega-3 oils, for the years 2014 and 2015. For the purposes of this report, an omega-3 oil is an oil containing EPA and/or DHA, used as an ingredient in consumer products, including dietary supplements, food additives, pharmaceuticals, clinical nutrition, infant formula or pet food/supplements.

This specifically excludes oils used as ingredients for feed in aquaculture or livestock/poultry production. Estimates of ingredient volume and value are separated by raw material source and oil type, geographic region, and consumer application. The report also includes detailed analysis of the market trends and factors influencing market growth. In addition, the report includes a forecast for the expected volume demand through 2019, by region and by application.

Key Topics Covered:

This extensive report covers the global EPA and DHA Ingredients market using Charts, Graphs, Tables, showing volumes and values with year on year changes.

  • By Source Type; ie Refined Oils, Concentrates, Krill, Algae, Fish Species (Anchovy, Tuna, Sardine, Menhaden, Salmon, Hoki, Pollock, Cod Liver, Squid, Krill, Mussels, Calanus)
  • By Product Category; Concentrates, Crude/Refined/Semi-Refined, Virgin oils, etc
  • By Form; Ethyl Ester, Triglyceride, Phospholipid, etc
  • By Region: US, EU, Mex, Can, China, Japan, Asia Pacific, ROA, SA, AUS, ROW (rest of world)
  • By Applications: Dietary Supp, Food & Bev, Pet, Infant Formula, Pharmaceuticals & Clinical Nutrition.

Companies Mentioned

  • Aker Biomarine
  • Croda
  • DSM
  • Daybrook Fisheries
  • Ewos
  • GC Rieber Oils
  • Golden Omega
  • HSC
  • IFFO
  • KinOmega Biopharm
  • Lysi
  • MARING
  • Maruha Nichiro,Dr. Matthew Miller
  • Marvesa
  • Natural Oils Chile SA
  • Neptune Biotechnologies
  • Nissui
  • Novosana
  • Nu-Mega Ingredients
  • Omega Protein / Nutegrity
  • Organic Technologies
  • Originates / Naturmega
  • Pathway International
  • Pelagia AS/Epax
  • Pronova / BASF
  • Sea Dragon Marine Oils and Tharos

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/b5gjbc/global_epa_and?w=12

Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager. 

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Manager
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Nutraceuticals and Weight Loss

22157.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:28aVOLTA FINANCE LIMITED : Additional Quote in Sterling Effective from Today
GL
05:27aCYBERNAUT INTERNATIONAL : Next Day Disclosure Return - Share Buyback
PU
05:27aTRP 121 : Notification of Disposal of Beneficial Interest in Shares
PU
05:27aNON STANDARD FINANCE : Additional debt facilities
PU
05:27aBASICNET : Update on the share buy-back...
PU
05:27aJACOBSON PHARMA : Next Day Disclosure Return
PU
05:27aTATA POWER : Make Your Child a Star with Tata Power-DDL's 'Bijli Bachao Star Banjao' Campaign & Stand a Chance to Win prizes worth Rs. 25,000
PU
05:27aAUDI : Start of production of the Audi e-tron
PU
05:27aJUPITER MINES : Competent Persons Statement - Investor Presentation
PU
05:25aAutomotive Interior Materials (Synthetic Leather, Genuine Leather, Polymers, Fabric) Market - Global Forecast to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Police in U.S. probe JD.com CEO over sexual misconduct accusation
2WAL-MART STORES : Police in U.S. probe JD.com CEO over sexual misconduct accusation
3CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON : GROUPE CASINO : Casino confirms its good operational performance, its financial st..
4NOSTRUM OIL & GAS PLC : NOSTRUM OIL & GAS : Update on Well 234 Drilling
5MOLOGEN AG : MOLOGEN: Issuance of first convertible notes to ONCOLOGIE without subscription rights

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.