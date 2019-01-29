Global Ear Infection Treatment Market 2019-2023| Raising Funds for Research on Ear Infections to Boost Growth| Technavio

The global ear infection treatment market is expected to post a CAGR of
over 5% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market
research report by Technavio.
Depending on the part of the ear infected, it is classified as acute
otitis externa (AOE), otitis media with effusion (OME), and acute otitis
media (AOM). These infections are caused due to various risk factors
such as bacteria, viral cold or flu season, injury to the ear, and
cigarette smoke. Exposure to cigarette smoke can result in an increased
occurrence of AOM. Such high-risk factors significantly increase the
chances of ear infections, driving the global ear infection treatment
market during the forecast period.
As per Technavio, raising funds for research on ear infections will have
a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth
significantly over the forecast period. This global
ear infection treatment market 2019-2023 research report
also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect
market growth over 2019-2023.
Global ear infection treatment market: Raising
funds for research on ear infections
Advances in surgical treatment and diagnostic techniques have a
substantial impact on the global ear infection treatment market.
However, the high cost of surgery is a significant challenge to the ear
infection treatment, which reduces patient adherence. Many government
and non-government organizations and several companies are providing
funding as well as clinical assistance for the research on treatment of
various ear infections.
“With the increasing inclination toward health consciousness, the
awareness about ear infections is rising since the past few years.
Various organizations and companies are organizing several programs and
events for increasing awareness among people about the seriousness of
ear infections,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.
Global ear infection treatment market:
Segmentation analysis
This market research report segments the global ear infection treatment
market by type (middle ear infection, outer ear infection, and inner ear
infection) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia, ROW).
North Americas led the market in 2018 with a market share of over 35%,
followed by Europe, Asia, ROW, respectively. However, during the
forecast period, the Asian region is expected to register the highest
incremental growth.
