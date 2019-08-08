Log in
Global Ear Tube Devices Market 2019-2023 | Advances in Ear Tube Surgery to Boost Growth | Technavio

08/08/2019 | 08:46am EDT

The global ear tubes devices market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 2% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190808005308/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global ear tube devices market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Otitis media is a common condition which is a major contributor to childhood mortality. Otitis media is of three types, namely AOM, OME, and COME. Untreated otitis media can result in infections in the other areas of the head, permanent hearing loss, and issues with speech and language development. The high prevalence of otitis media demands the placement of ear tubes in many cases, which is driving the growth of the market.

As per Technavio, the advances in ear tube surgery will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global ear tubes devices market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Ear Tubes Devices Market: Advances in Ear Tube Surgery

There have been significant advances in ear tube surgery procedures over the last few years. Several vendors in the market have launched advanced ear tube surgery systems which can ensure efficient and smooth ear tube surgery. Some of the vendors have launched handheld systems for ear tube placement that do not require an operating room or general anesthesia for the procedure. Such advances are likely to boost the growth of the ear tubes devices market during the forecast period.

“Apart from the advances in ear tube surgery, other factors such as the increasing number of hearing health initiatives, and the increase in healthcare spending will have a significant impact on the growth of the ear tubes devices market value during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Ear tubes devices Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global ear tubes devices market by material (fluoroplastic tube, silicone tube, metal tube, and others), end-user (hospitals, ASCs, and others) and geographic regions (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

The North America region led the ear tubes devices market in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW, respectively. The growth of the ear tubes devices market share in North America can be attributed to factors such as the increase in the incidence of otitis media and hearing loss, and the presence of initiatives and awareness campaigns.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2019
