Global Early Toxicology Testing Market 2018-2022 | Advances in Toxicology to Boost Demand | Technavio

The global early toxicology testing market 2018-2022 is expected to post a CAGR of close to 8% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

A key factor driving the growth of the market is a high rejection of drugs. Early toxicity testing in new compounds is highly essential because it reveals the species, organ, and dose-specific toxic effects of the drugs. It also helps avoid the adverse effects in patients consuming the drugs for diarrhea, dizziness, nausea, stomach pains, weakness, hand tremors, ataxia, muscle twitches, slurred speech, seizures, coma, and in rare cases heart problems.

This market research report on the global early toxicology testing market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the advances in toxicology as one of the key emerging trends in the global early toxicology testing market:

Global early toxicology testing market: Advances in toxicology

The field of toxicology is characterized by the advanced understanding of human functions and diseases at a molecular level while mitigating human and animal studies. The adoption of techniques such as in vitro and in silico testing methods is increasing to replace in vivo methods, as it involves experimentation on the whole living organisms as opposed to partial or dead organisms.

“In vitro testing method in early toxicology testing is growing due to advances in various technologies such as cell culture technologies, cellular imaging technologies, and toxicogenomics. Also, the advances in 3D cell culture technologies that are gradually replacing 2D technologies are assisting early toxicology testing in developing complex models that can easily imitate in vivo systems,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global early toxicology testing market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global early toxicology testing market by end-user (pharmaceutical and biotechnology, academic institutions and research laboratories, and others) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of around 43%, followed by APAC and EMEA respectively. The dominance of the Americas can be due to the presence of a large number of vendors in the region.

