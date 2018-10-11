Log in
Global Early Toxicology Testing Market 2018-2022 | Advances in Toxicology to Boost Demand | Technavio

10/11/2018 | 10:40am CEST

The global early toxicology testing market 2018-2022 is expected to post a CAGR of close to 8% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181011005300/en/

According to Technavio, the global early toxicology testing market is expected to post a CAGR of clo ...

According to Technavio, the global early toxicology testing market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 8% by 2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is a high rejection of drugs. Early toxicity testing in new compounds is highly essential because it reveals the species, organ, and dose-specific toxic effects of the drugs. It also helps avoid the adverse effects in patients consuming the drugs for diarrhea, dizziness, nausea, stomach pains, weakness, hand tremors, ataxia, muscle twitches, slurred speech, seizures, coma, and in rare cases heart problems.

This market research report on the global early toxicology testing market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the advances in toxicology as one of the key emerging trends in the global early toxicology testing market:

Global early toxicology testing market: Advances in toxicology

The field of toxicology is characterized by the advanced understanding of human functions and diseases at a molecular level while mitigating human and animal studies. The adoption of techniques such as in vitro and in silico testing methods is increasing to replace in vivo methods, as it involves experimentation on the whole living organisms as opposed to partial or dead organisms.

“In vitro testing method in early toxicology testing is growing due to advances in various technologies such as cell culture technologies, cellular imaging technologies, and toxicogenomics. Also, the advances in 3D cell culture technologies that are gradually replacing 2D technologies are assisting early toxicology testing in developing complex models that can easily imitate in vivo systems,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global early toxicology testing market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global early toxicology testing market by end-user (pharmaceutical and biotechnology, academic institutions and research laboratories, and others) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of around 43%, followed by APAC and EMEA respectively. The dominance of the Americas can be due to the presence of a large number of vendors in the region.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2018
