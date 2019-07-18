Global Easing Cycle Gains Momentum as Central Banks Cut Rates

By Brian Blackstone

ZURICH -- Central banks in Asia and South Africa lowered their interest rates Thursday, joining a global easing bandwagon that started earlier this year in the Asia-Pacific region and is expected to include the U.S. and Europe within weeks.

The latest moves, by central banks in South Korea, Indonesia and South Africa, underscore the global nature of the brewing rate-cutting cycle, as policy makers attempt to ward off signs of weaker economic growth. With economies and financial markets interconnected, expectations of lower interest rates by the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank have given central banks in emerging markets scope to lower rates and prop up their economies.

"I think this will provide further impetus for Asian central banks in their easing cycle ahead," said Prakash Sakpal, an economist at ING Bank.

Since April, New Zealand, India, Malaysia and the Philippines have lowered rates. China's central bank has taken a number of measures to encourage lending to small businesses, and investors expect it to reduce benchmark rates if the Fed lowers its rates.

The Bank of Korea unexpectedly lowered interest rates for the first time in three years Thursday, responding to pressure to ease policy as economic growth slows. It lowered the base rate by a quarter percentage point to 1.5%.

The move took analysts by surprise. Of the 19 analysts polled by The Wall Street Journal ahead of the decision, 12 had forecast the central bank would stand pat this month and cut the rate in August.

The central bank signaled more rate cuts may be coming, downgrading its growth and inflation forecasts for 2019.

The downgrades suggest "that the cut was not an 'insurance cut' but a natural policy response to adverse macroeconomic surprises that have already materialized," said analysts at Société Générale. The analysts expect more rate cuts, in the fourth quarter of this year and first quarter of 2020, bringing South Korea's policy rate to 1%.

Bank Indonesia on Thursday cut its benchmark rate by 0.25 percentage point to 5.75%, its first reduction since September 2017. The outcome was largely expected by economists. Analysts at Commerzbank expect up to 0.75 percentage point in additional reductions this year.

South Africa lowered its main policy rate to 6.5% from 6.75%.

For the three central banks that eased policy Thursday, the rate cuts appear more grounded in economic weakness than in some other countries that are trying to safeguard expansions. South Korea's gross domestic product contracted in the first quarter. Indonesia's GDP has fallen for two straight quarters. South Africa's GDP slid 3.2%, at an annualized rate, in the first quarter.

They have something else in common, too: Each central bank had raised interest rates at the end of 2018, giving them a higher base to start with and making it easier to initiate a rate-cutting cycle.

Similarly, the Fed raised interest rates at the end of 2018 to a range of 2.25% to 2.5% and in the early part of this year was still signaling that additional increases were on the horizon. But signs of weaker U.S. growth and stubbornly low inflation have prompted officials to reverse course and hint at a rate cut later this month.

Unlike the Fed and most Asian central banks, the ECB isn't starting from a positive level for its key policy rate, which has been at minus 0.4% since 2016. Nevertheless, economists expect the ECB to reduce the rate later this summer.

