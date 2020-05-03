Global Economic Week Ahead

By WSJ staff

April's U.S. employment report, out Friday, will punctuate another week of historically poor data reflecting efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

TUESDAY

The Institute for Supply Management's nonmanufacturing index for April is expected to show a sharp, severe drop-off in activity across the U.S. service sector.

WEDNESDAY

Figures from the European Union's statistics office will likely show that retail sales in the eurozone suffered one of the largest declines on record during March.

THURSDAY

China releases trade data. The first major economic release following the May 1 Labor Day holiday is expected to show a double-digit drop in exports as the pandemic curtails overseas demand for Chinese goods.

New forecasts from the European Commission will likely project diverse recovery paths for countries in the north and the south of the continent, while the Bank of England is set to outline its view of the U.K.'s economic prospects.

U.S. jobless claims have surpassed a cumulative 30 million since mid-March. The latest data could show another drop in the number of weekly claims, a sign that a heavy, initial wave of layoffs is subsiding -- though still elevated.

FRIDAY

The U.S. employment report for April will be one for the record books. Economists are forecasting heavy job losses and skyrocketing unemployment in the first comprehensive tally of labor-market fallout from efforts to contain the coronavirus.