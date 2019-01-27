Global Economy Week Ahead

By a WSJ Staff Reporter

In the week ahead, the U.S. will see the January jobs report. Overseas, new economic growth data in France and manufacturing data in China will help shed light on the state of global economic growth.

WEDNESDAY

The French statistics agency releases growth figures for the final three months of last year that will record the damage done to the economy by a series of mass protests aimed at derailing the reform plans of President Emmanuel Macron. Business surveys suggest output may have come close to stagnation during the period, which would be a fresh blow to the eurozone.

THURSDAY

China will release its monthly survey of manufacturers, which will probably show continued contraction. Economists expect the official manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index to have dropped to about 49.1 in January from 49.4 in December. That would be the slowest reading in nearly three years.

Figures released by Italy's statistics agency will receive more attention than usual, since they will reveal whether the eurozone's third-largest member slipped into into a technical recession in the final three months of last year. A similar release for the eurozone as a whole is expected to show that growth remained weak as 2018 drew to a close.

FRIDAY

The Labor Department releases the January jobs report. In December, U.S. employers added jobs at the fastest pace since February and wages surged. The January jobs report will offer insight into the impact of the government shutdown on the unemployment rate and broader labor market. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal forecast the economy added 163,000 jobs in January and the unemployment rate remained at 3.9%.

Brazil's new, largely renovated Congress will be inaugurated on Friday, with lawmakers set to choose speakers for both chambers. Their choice will help investors gauge whether economic reform they have been expecting from President Bolsonaro will be approved soon. The reform is meant to plug a budget shortfall of over 7% of GDP.