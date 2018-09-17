Global Economy Week Ahead : Brazil Rate Decision and U.S. Jobless Claims

By WSJ Staff

In the week ahead, Brazil's central bank will make a decision on interest rates, and the U.S. will receive data on jobless claims and existing-home sales.

Wednesday: Brazil's central bank is widely expected to keep rates at the historic low of 6.5% reached in March at its Wednesday meeting. But uncertainties are piling up, as the local currency keeps losing strength against the dollar amid global trade tensions and domestic political turmoil. Inflation, however, remains below target. The rate decision will be announced at 5 p.m. ET.

Thursday: The U.S.-based Labor Department publishes last week's j obless claims data. The figures are a gauge of layoffs across the U.S. and have recently hit a near-half-century low. Economists expect jobless claims to continue to move lower in the coming months as the labor market tightens and employers become more reluctant to let go of workers.

The U.S.-based National Association of Realtors releases August existing-home sales figures. Sales of previously owned homes make up the bulk of the housing market, but these kinds of home sales tumbled in July for the longest slump in about five years. The recent slowdown stems largely from rising home prices and mortgage rates, keeping some prospective buyers from making a purchase. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expect to see sales pick up in this latest report.

Friday: Policy makers at the European Central Bank initially hoped that the slowdown in economic growth that became apparent at the start of the year would prove short-lived, but have come to accept that it will be more long-lasting. A survey of purchasing managers in the manufacturing and services sectors is expected to indicate that the cooling of activity has continued into September, with the composite Purchasing Managers Index seen edging down to 54.4 from 54.5.