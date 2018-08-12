Global Economy Week Ahead : China Business-Activities Data Expected

By WSJ Staff

The week ahead will feature business-activity data in China, economic growth figures in Germany and well as retail-sales and industrial-production numbers in the U.S.

Tuesday: China is going to release its monthly business-activities data. Investors will look for signs to see if the rising trade tensions between China and U.S. hurt business and consumer sentiment.

Germany's economy slowed sharply in the first three months of the year, thanks in large part to unusually cold weather, an outbreak of influenza and a series of strikes. But economists don't expect economic growth figures for the second quarter to be much better, reflecting worries about the trans-Atlantic trade relationship in Europe's export powerhouse. Forecasters expect to see annualized growth of around 1.6%, compared with 1.2% in the first quarter.

Wednesday: The Commerce Department releases July retail-sales data. Americans boosted their spending at retailers in June, capping a strong quarter of consumption that is expected to help ramp up economic growth. Economists will watch for continued strength in consumer spending, an engine of the economy.

The Federal Reserve releases data on U.S. industrial production for July. In June, this measure of output rose a seasonally adjusted 0.6% from the prior month. July's report will shed light on whether growth in the manufacturing sector continues.

Friday: Brazil's high political tension goes up a notch, as presidential candidates will be allowed to start campaigning for the October election. Markets are watching closely for hints on how poll leaders would handle a fiscal crisis threatening the nation's solvency, potentially leading to volatility in currency and stock markets.