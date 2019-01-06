Global Economy Week Ahead : ISM Activity Report, Fed Minutes

By a WSJ Staff Reporter

Monday: The U.S.-based Institute for Supply Management releases its gauge of service-sector activity for the end of 2018. The services sector, which makes up the bulk of U.S. economic growth, continued to expand solidly in November, but economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expect growth in the sector slowed in December, as the U.S. economy experienced heightened market turmoil.

China releases its foreign-exchange reserves. They likely increased a modest $10 billion in December to $3.072 trillion, as the yuan gained some ground against the U.S. dollar at the end of last year, WSJ poll shows.

Wednesday: The U.S. Federal Reserve publishes a readout from its mid-December meeting. The minutes will likely show how Fed officials viewed conflicting signals from the U.S. economy at the end of last year. Though U.S. stocks were volatile in the lead-up to the meeting, American consumers remained confident, spending was solid, and the services and manufacturing sectors remained in healthy expansion territory. Chairman Jerome Powell stressed Friday the Fed is willing to change its rate path in 2019 if economic data takes a sustained turn for the worse; the central bank currently has two rate rises penciled in for this year.

Thursday: China publishes prices data for December. More economists have warned about rising deflation risks in the Chinese economy, because of a sharp deceleration in industrial prices, which have squeezed on companies' profits. Economists The Wall Street Journal polled expect China's producer-price index, a gauge of factory gate prices, to have risen 1.5% in December, compared with a 2.7% increase in November. China's consumer inflation likely eased a little to 2.1% from 2.2%.

Friday: The U.S. Labor Department publishes price growth and wages data for December. Gauges of inflation have showed signs of softening in recent months, partly due to falling energy prices. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expect overall inflation cooled at the end of 2018.

