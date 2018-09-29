Global Economy Week Ahead : India's Interest-Rate Decision, U.S. Employment Report

By Sarah Chaney

In the week ahead, U.S. economic indicators start with the Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing data -- and wrap up with the closely watched monthly jobs report and trade data. In between: India's interest-rate decision.

MONDAY

The ISM releases its September manufacturing index. American factory activity in August expanded at the strongest pace in more than 14 years. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal forecast a September manufacturing index reading of 60.1.

WEDNESDAY

The ISM unveils its nonmanufacturing index. This gauge of service-sector activity grew robustly in August, but some business owners in the sector -- which typically isn't impacted heavily by commodity prices -- appear to be feeling the heat from recent tariffs and rising input costs. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expect the index clocked in at 58.0 in September.

THURSDAY

The Reserve Bank of India makes an interest-rate decision. Its meeting comes as the rupee has been one of the hardest hit in an emerging-markets currency swoon this year. The country recently raised tariffs on some imports in an effort to bolster the rupee and tackle its widening current-account deficit. Other central banks making policy decision this week include Australia's on Tuesday, Poland's on Wednesday and Mexico's, also on Thursday.

FRIDAY

Japan releases household spending data for August (release time is Thursday evening in the U.S.). Economists expect spending to see a decrease of 0.3%, compared with a 0.1% rise the previous month.

The Labor Department releases the September jobs report. The August employment report showed solid job gains and the best wage growth for the current economic expansion. Economists will watch for any impact of Hurricane Florence on the September data, which could show up as statistical noise. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal forecast nonfarm payrolls grew by 185,000, while the unemployment rate ticked down to 3.8%.

The Commerce Department releases August trade data. Recent trade figures have shown a widening trade gap that could subtract from third-quarter gross domestic product growth. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expect the trade deficit widened to $53.5 billion in August from $50.08 billion a month earlier.

