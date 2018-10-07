Global Economy Week Ahead : Inflation Gauges, Consumer Sentiment

By Sarah Chaney

The week ahead will feature data on producer, consumer and import prices, all inflation gauges. The University of Michigan will also release its first October consumer sentiment reading.

WEDNESDAY

The U.S. Labor Department releases September producer-price index data. PPI, a measure of the prices businesses receive for their goods and services, declined a seasonally adjusted 0.1% in August from a month earlier. Another month of weakness could signal a cementing trend of sluggish business price increases. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal forecast a 0.2% rise in PPI.

THURSDAY

The U.S. Labor Department releases September's consumer-price index. U.S. consumer prices rose for a fifth straight month in August, though the pace of annual increases eased for the first time this year. From a year earlier, prices rose 2.7%, a slightly slower growth rate than the 2.9% annual gain recorded in the prior two months. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expect consumer prices climbed 0.2% in September from a month earlier and 2.4% from a year earlier.

FRIDAY

The U.S. Labor Department releases September import-price data. In August, prices for goods imported to the U.S. declined, driven by a drop in oil prices. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal forecast import prices increased 0.2%.

The University of Michigan releases its preliminary October U.S. consumer sentiment index. The September consumer-sentiment index rose to 100.1 from 96.2 in August, thanks to gains among households with incomes in the bottom third. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal forecast consumer sentiment clocked in at 100.0 in October.

Write to Sarah Chaney at sarah.chaney@wsj.com