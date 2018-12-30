Global Economy Week Ahead : Jobs Report, China PMIs, Manufacturing Activity, Construction Spending

By WSJ Staff Reporter

Monday: China is set to release its official purchasing managers' indexes for manufacturing and nonmanufacturing. The Wall Street Journal poll of seven economists showed that the official manufacturing PMI may have remained unchanged at a stagnation level of 50.0 in December, pointing to a continued weakness of demand both at home and abroad. The nonmanufacturing PMI likely dropped further in December as household spending weaned in recent months.

Thursday: The U.S.-based Institute for Supply Management publishes its monthly manufacturing index that measures the factory sector's activity. November's report was stronger than expected, partly because companies were rushing orders before the end of the year to get ahead of expected tariffs. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal, however, expect manufacturing activity to have slowed in December.

The U.S. Commerce Department is scheduled to release nationwide construction-spending data for November, but if the government shutdown continues past Thursday the data won't be released. The Commerce Department wasn't fully funded. October's data showed spending on construction projects declined. Economists think spending grew in November.

Friday: The U.S. Labor Department, which was funded and isn't disrupted by the shutdown, will publish the December jobs report. In November, the unemployment rate held steady at 3.7% and year-over-year wage growth matched October's 3.1% total, its best rate since 2009. Recent market volatility could affect the labor market in the coming months, but economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal think the economy ramped up jobs growth in December. They also predict the unemployment rate fell further.