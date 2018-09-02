Log in
Global Economy Week Ahead : Trade Deficit and Jobs Report

09/02/2018 | 09:15pm CEST

By WSJ Staff

Tuesday: The Reserve Bank of Australia releases a policy statement after recently completing two years of policy stasis, keeping its benchmark interest rate unchanged at a record low 1.5%. Subdued wages growth, soft inflation, and generous spare capacity in the job market may continue to keep the RBA sidelined well into 2019, and potentially 2020, according to economists.

The U.S.-based industry group Institute for Supply Management publishes its August manufacturing index, a closely watched measure of activity in the factor sector. In July, manufacturing activity lost momentum, but continued to expand at a healthy rate, suggesting factories are so far brushing off the effects of new tariffs on steel and aluminum. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expect a lower reading in August.

Wednesday: The Bank of Canada releases a policy statement. The central bank previously lifted its benchmark rate by a quarter-percentage point last month to 1.5%. Analysts have been divided on whether the central bank pulls the trigger next week on another rate rise, with solid economic data offset by uncertainty over Canada's future in the North American Free Trade Agreement.

The U.S. Commerce Department releases international trade data for July. The U.S. trade deficit expanded in June at the fastest rate since November 2016, underpinned by a stronger dollar and buoyant economic growth. The data confirmed economists' expectations that a narrowing trade deficit earlier this year was likely to reverse, despite a renewed focus on trade policy from President Donald Trump.

Friday: The U.S. Labor Department publishes the August jobs report after a sluggish month of job growth and a falling unemployment rate in July. The last report showed that workers enjoyed a strong start to summer, with low unemployment and steady wage gains offering fresh incentive to jump into the job market. Economists expect the unemployment rate will have ticked down to 3.8% in August.

