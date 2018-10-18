Global Education Apps Market 2018-2022| Higher Education Segment Dominates the Global Market| Technavio

According to the market research report released by Technavio, the
global education apps market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of more
than 27% during the forecast period. The increase in penetration of
phone internet is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the
market.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181018005788/en/
According to the market research report released by Technavio, the global education apps market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of more than 27% until 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)
This research report titled ‘Global
Education Apps Market 2018-2022’ provides an in-depth analysis
of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also
includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market
segments and all geographical regions.
This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time
only: View
market snapshot before purchasing
The market research analysis categorizes the global education apps
market into the following end-users:
-
Higher education
-
Pre-K-12
In 2017, the higher education segment accounted for 61% of the global
market. The segment is expected to continue to dominate the market
during the forecast period.
Global education apps market: Top emerging trend
The growing focus on wearable technology is an emerging trend in this
market space. Wearable technology in the education industry plays an
important role in engaging students and improving the focus on learning.
These technologies improve communication between teachers and students
by facilitating a platform for sharing ideas, implementing processes,
and exchanging feedback. Wearable smart devices are a growing trend in
the global education apps market. Smart devices allow a user to install
apps and learn subjects. The audio and video can be viewed and stored
anytime. The option of storing data in the cloud has encouraged users to
adopt wearable devices that facilitates learning through apps.
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Technavio’s report provides expert market research on the following
topics:
Executive Report
-
Market Outline
-
Global Education Apps Market Overview
Market Insights
-
Market Sizing and Forecasts
-
Market Growth
-
Market Drivers and Challenges
-
Key Emerging Trends
Market Segmentation Analysis
-
Regional comparison (APAC, Americas, and EMEA)
-
Key leading countries
-
Market segmentation by end-users (higher education and pre-K-12)
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
-
Analysis of top vendors (Age of Learning, Duolingo, Edmodo, Lumosity,
Rosetta Stone, and WizIQ)
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at media@technavio.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181018005788/en/