Global Education Data Security Market 2017-2021 | On-premise Segment Dominates the Global Market | Technavio

According to the market research report released by Technavio, the
global education data security market is expected to accelerate at a
CAGR of almost 23% during the forecast period. The growing reliance on
digital networks is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the
market.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180926006068/en/
According to the market research report released by Technavio, the global education data security market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 23% until 2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)
This research report titled ‘Global
Education Data Security Market 2017-2021’ provides an in-depth
analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends.
It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market
segments and all geographical regions.
This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time
only: View
market snapshot before purchasing
The market research analysis categorizes the global education data
security market into the following deployment method:
In 2016, the on-premise segment accounted for 58% of the global market.
The growth of the segment can be due to the customization options
offered by these data security solutions and the advantage of developing
unique security systems for institutions.
Global education data security market: Top emerging trend
The comprehensive security approach is an emerging trend in this market
space. Realizing the need for cybersecurity systems, institutions are
adopting dedicated measures to provide protection against security
threats. These cyber security systems provide detective, preventive, and
corrective controls to supervise device management, payment environment,
data encryption, network infrastructure, network segregation, and
real-time monitoring, in turn, providing protection against known and
unknown security threats.
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Technavio’s report provides expert market research on the following
topics:
Executive Report
-
Market Outline
-
Global Education Data Security Market Overview
Market Insights
-
Market Sizing and Forecasts
-
Market Growth
-
Market Drivers and Challenges
-
Key Emerging Trends
Market Segmentation Analysis
-
Regional comparison (APAC, North America, ROW, and Europe)
-
Key leading countries
-
Market segmentation by deployment method (on-premise and cloud)
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
-
Analysis of top vendors (Cisco Systems, Citrix Systems, Intel
Security, Symantec, and Trend Micro)
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at media@technavio.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180926006068/en/