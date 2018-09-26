Log in
Global Education Data Security Market 2017-2021 | On-premise Segment Dominates the Global Market | Technavio

09/26/2018 | 11:36pm CEST

According to the market research report released by Technavio, the global education data security market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 23% during the forecast period. The growing reliance on digital networks is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180926006068/en/

According to the market research report released by Technavio, the global education data security ma ...

According to the market research report released by Technavio, the global education data security market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 23% until 2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled ‘Global Education Data Security Market 2017-2021’ provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

The market research analysis categorizes the global education data security market into the following deployment method:

  • On-premise
  • Cloud

In 2016, the on-premise segment accounted for 58% of the global market. The growth of the segment can be due to the customization options offered by these data security solutions and the advantage of developing unique security systems for institutions.

Global education data security market: Top emerging trend

The comprehensive security approach is an emerging trend in this market space. Realizing the need for cybersecurity systems, institutions are adopting dedicated measures to provide protection against security threats. These cyber security systems provide detective, preventive, and corrective controls to supervise device management, payment environment, data encryption, network infrastructure, network segregation, and real-time monitoring, in turn, providing protection against known and unknown security threats.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio’s report provides expert market research on the following topics:

Executive Report

  • Market Outline
  • Global Education Data Security Market Overview

Market Insights

  • Market Sizing and Forecasts
  • Market Growth
  • Market Drivers and Challenges
  • Key Emerging Trends

Market Segmentation Analysis

  • Regional comparison (APAC, North America, ROW, and Europe)
  • Key leading countries
  • Market segmentation by deployment method (on-premise and cloud)

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario
  • Analysis of top vendors (Cisco Systems, Citrix Systems, Intel Security, Symantec, and Trend Micro)

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2018
