Global Egg Processing Market to Reach US$ 40.2 Billion by 2027 – Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

The global egg processing market was valued at US$ 28.6 billion in 2019, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period (2020-2027).

Egg processing is a method used for increasing various properties of eggs such as freshness and shelf life among others. The processing of eggs can be carried out with either in-line or out-line processing.

Statistics:

Drivers:

The demand for egg processing is increasing due to its various health benefits such as improving the brain health, keeping the immune system healthy due to the presence of vitamins, and helping with weight loss among others. These health benefits of egg consumption are expected to drive the growth of the global egg processing market.

Market Opportunities

The government initiatives and investments in the processed food market are expected to cater to the development of Egg Processing market across the globe. For instance, as per data provided by the IBEF (India Brand Equity Foundation) in November 2019, the food processing sector in India received around US$ 7.54 billion worth of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) during the period April 2000-March 2017. Moreover, as per the same source, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) estimates that the food processing sector has potential to attract as much as US$ 33 billion of investment over the next 10 years. Thus, the increasing government involvement in the processed food products industry is expected to be a direct opportunity for the growth of the global egg processing market during the forecast period.

Market Restraints

The increasing awareness regarding healthy living and higher intake of vegan food products can restrain the growth of the Egg Processing market during the forecast period. Veganism excludes the consumption of dairy and eggs and is swiftly gaining awareness worldwide. For instance, as per the Vegan Society, Scotland, in 2014, 0.25% of the U.K.’s total population was vegan, which increased and reached to 1.16% by 2019. The increasing public awareness about vegan food consumption is therefore expected to hamper the growth of the global market.

Key Takeaways:

Among regions, North America accounted for the highest market share in the global Egg Processing market in 2019 owing to the increasing consumption of eggs in this region. For instance, as per the U.S. Poultry & Egg Association, in 2015, the consumption of chicken eggs in the U.S. was 26 kg per capita per year in 2013 which increased and reached 29 kg per capita per year in 2018.

Market Trends:

The growing demand for convenience food is a major trend that is expected to positively impact the growth of the global Egg Processing market during the forecast period. Convenience food products are majorly ready-to-eat and have a long shelf life such as pudding mixes, ice-cream and mayonnaise, among others. Furthermore, processed eggs are treated and pasteurized which results into lesser risk of contamination, longer shelf life and higher safety, among other outcomes of processing eggs.

Competitive Section:

Avril

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc.

Eurovo S.R.L.

Lactosan-Sanovo Holding A/S

Moba B.V.

ACTINI GROUP

Market Segmentation:

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Africa

By Product Type

Dried Egg Products

Liquid Egg Products

Frozen Egg Products

By Application

Bakery & Confectionery

Dairy Products

Ready-to-Eat

Soups & Sauces

Others

