Global Electric Mop Market 2019-2023| Growing Popularity of Electric Mops with Steam Cleaning Option to Boost Growth| Technavio

The global electric mop market is expected to post a CAGR close to 7% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190702005424/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global electric mop market from 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the convenience offered by electric mops. Electric mops offer a versatile option for cleaning floors as these mops can be used on a variety of floor surfaces, including linoleum and vinyl. Electric mops possess swivel steering handles for easy cleaning, maneuvering, and accelerating the cleaning process. They are also available in a cordless assembly, which improves the ease of operation. The benefits offered by electric mops will maintain their demand during the forecast period, thereby driving the expansion of the market.

As per Technavio, the growing popularity of electric mops with steam cleaning option will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global electric mop market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global electric mop market: Growing popularity of electric mops with steam cleaning option

As end-users prefer electric mops with additional benefits and improved convenience, several vendors are seen focusing on integrating additional features into regular electric mops, such as steam cleaning. Electric mops with the steam cleaning option ensure quick break down of dirt and eliminate germs without the use of extra water. They also eliminate the need for artificial fragrances or harsh chemicals. For instance, Techtronic Industries offers HOOVER mops, in which the steam stream technology provides a direct steam spray for tough stains and the TwinTank Dual cleaning technology separates clean water and solution to provide the option of cleaning with or without the solution. Such benefits are expected to increase the sales of electric mops, driving the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

“Apart from the growing popularity of electric mops with steam cleaning option vendors are increasingly focusing on reducing the manual effort by increasing the automation and control features in electric mops by offering the remote-controlled models of electric mops. These mops are also available in different capacities based on the area required for cleaning. With such benefits, the increasing availability of technologically advanced and remote-control versions of electric mops will increase the sales of electric mops during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global electric mop market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global electric mop market by product (corded electric mop and cordless electric mop) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. However, during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the rapid urbanization and change in lifestyle.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190702005424/en/