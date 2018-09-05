Global Electric Motor Market 2013-2018 to 2023: Analysis by Motor Type, Application, Output Power and Geography - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Based on trend analysis, it is anticipated that the electric motors
market will reach $129 billion by 2020, registering CAGR of 5% during
2014-2020.
The thriving market conditions can be attributed to the advent of low
power consuming premium motors and the customizable application specific
designs.
After the success of standard electric motors, premium efficiency
electric motors are driving the electric motors market as a whole. The
rapid prototyping process of manufacturing energy efficient electric
motors adopted by leading manufacturers would propel the growth of
electric motors.
The demand for energy efficient electric motors can be attributed to
factors such as growing consumption of electricity, rising automobiles
production, home appliances and the electric motor driven systems.
According to analysis, the automobile sector generates nearly 52% of the
revenue amongst others. Moreover, the adoption of the electric motors in
the automobile sector is growing substantially as the companies such as
Tesla, Ford, Nissan and Chevrolet are innovating novel electric cars and
are planning to expand their reach in geographies such as Europe and
LAMEA creating these markets as the hub of electric vehicles.
Analysis shows that AC motors are the widely used motor types amongst
others. 70% of the applications use AC motors; whereas, hermetic motors
are only used in heating, ventilating, air-conditioning and
refrigerating applications.
Mergers and Acquisitions among the top players and the local players
would further accelerate the growth and improve the services to the
customers. Allied Motion Technologies Incorporation has recently
acquired Globe Motors, a precision quality grade electric motor design
and manufacturer, for a whopping $90 million. This acquisition helped
the company to provide innovative products and customized solutions to
the end-users.
