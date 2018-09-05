Global Electric Motor Market 2013-2018 to 2023: Analysis by Motor Type, Application, Output Power and Geography - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Electric Motor Market (Motor Types, Applications, Output Power, Geography) - Size, Global Trends, Demand, Analysis, Opportunities, Segmentation and Forecast, 2013 - 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Based on trend analysis, it is anticipated that the electric motors market will reach $129 billion by 2020, registering CAGR of 5% during 2014-2020.

The thriving market conditions can be attributed to the advent of low power consuming premium motors and the customizable application specific designs.

After the success of standard electric motors, premium efficiency electric motors are driving the electric motors market as a whole. The rapid prototyping process of manufacturing energy efficient electric motors adopted by leading manufacturers would propel the growth of electric motors.

The demand for energy efficient electric motors can be attributed to factors such as growing consumption of electricity, rising automobiles production, home appliances and the electric motor driven systems.

According to analysis, the automobile sector generates nearly 52% of the revenue amongst others. Moreover, the adoption of the electric motors in the automobile sector is growing substantially as the companies such as Tesla, Ford, Nissan and Chevrolet are innovating novel electric cars and are planning to expand their reach in geographies such as Europe and LAMEA creating these markets as the hub of electric vehicles.

Analysis shows that AC motors are the widely used motor types amongst others. 70% of the applications use AC motors; whereas, hermetic motors are only used in heating, ventilating, air-conditioning and refrigerating applications.

Mergers and Acquisitions among the top players and the local players would further accelerate the growth and improve the services to the customers. Allied Motion Technologies Incorporation has recently acquired Globe Motors, a precision quality grade electric motor design and manufacturer, for a whopping $90 million. This acquisition helped the company to provide innovative products and customized solutions to the end-users.

