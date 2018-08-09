Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market Opportunity Analysis & Industry Forecast 2017-2025 - CAGR to Grow at 17.2% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Electric
The global electric vehicle market was valued at $23 million in 2017 and
is projected to reach at $84 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 17.2%
from 2018 to 2025.
At present, the Asia-Pacific region dominates the global EV battery
market. An increase in vehicle population and a rise in vehicle
standards fuel the growth of the Asia-Pacific EV market. Moreover,
various technological advancements in electric vehicles have been in
progress, owing to government initiatives, which further propels the
growth.
According to Economics Times, The Ministry of Industry and Information
Technology (MIIT) China has set up a trial EV battery recycle program in
the greater Beijing Hebei Tianjin region, the Yangtze River, Pearl Delta
River, and Central China areas to curb pollution, as on 5 March, 2018.
In the propulsion type segment, the hybrid electric vehicles dominated
the market in 2017, owing to the voluminous production of hybrid
electric vehicles.
Key Findings
-
In 2017, the hybrid-electric vehicles sub-segment generated the
highest revenue in the global electric vehicle battery market.
-
In 2017, the passenger cars segment generated the highest revenue
among the other vehicle types in the global electric vehicle battery
market owing to increase in the number of passenger EV registrations.
-
In 2017, based on battery type, the Lithium-ion battery dominated the
electric vehicle battery market worldwide.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1: Introduction
Chapter 2: Executive Summary
Chapter 3: Market Overview
Chapter 4: Electric Vehicle Battery Market, by Propulsion Type
Chapter 5: Electric Vehicle Battery Market, by Battery Type
Chapter 6: Electric Vehicle Battery Market, by Vehicle Type
Chapter 7: Electric Vehicle Battery Market, by Region
Chapter 8: Company Profiles
-
Panasonic Corporation
-
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
-
LG Chem Ltd.
-
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
-
GSR Capital (Automotive Energy Supply Corporation)
-
BYD Company Limited (BYD Auto Co. Ltd.)
-
Wanxiang Group Corporation
-
Beijing Pride Power Battery Technology Co. Ltd.
-
Tianneng Power International Limited
-
Enersys (Quallion LLC)
