Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market Opportunity Analysis & Industry Forecast 2017-2025 - CAGR to Grow at 17.2% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/09/2018 | 10:09am EDT

The "Electric Vehicle Battery Market by Propulsion Type, Battery Type and Vehicle Type - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electric vehicle market was valued at $23 million in 2017 and is projected to reach at $84 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 17.2% from 2018 to 2025.

At present, the Asia-Pacific region dominates the global EV battery market. An increase in vehicle population and a rise in vehicle standards fuel the growth of the Asia-Pacific EV market. Moreover, various technological advancements in electric vehicles have been in progress, owing to government initiatives, which further propels the growth.

According to Economics Times, The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) China has set up a trial EV battery recycle program in the greater Beijing Hebei Tianjin region, the Yangtze River, Pearl Delta River, and Central China areas to curb pollution, as on 5 March, 2018.

In the propulsion type segment, the hybrid electric vehicles dominated the market in 2017, owing to the voluminous production of hybrid electric vehicles.

Key Findings

  • In 2017, the hybrid-electric vehicles sub-segment generated the highest revenue in the global electric vehicle battery market.
  • In 2017, the passenger cars segment generated the highest revenue among the other vehicle types in the global electric vehicle battery market owing to increase in the number of passenger EV registrations.
  • In 2017, based on battery type, the Lithium-ion battery dominated the electric vehicle battery market worldwide.

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: Electric Vehicle Battery Market, by Propulsion Type

Chapter 5: Electric Vehicle Battery Market, by Battery Type

Chapter 6: Electric Vehicle Battery Market, by Vehicle Type

Chapter 7: Electric Vehicle Battery Market, by Region

Chapter 8: Company Profiles

  • Panasonic Corporation
  • Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
  • LG Chem Ltd.
  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
  • GSR Capital (Automotive Energy Supply Corporation)
  • BYD Company Limited (BYD Auto Co. Ltd.)
  • Wanxiang Group Corporation
  • Beijing Pride Power Battery Technology Co. Ltd.
  • Tianneng Power International Limited
  • Enersys (Quallion LLC)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bwqdqz/global_electric?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
