Global Electric Vehicle Market 2018-2025: A $567.3 Billion Opportunity - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Electric
Vehicle Market by Type, and Vehicle Type - Global Opportunity Analysis
and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The global electric vehicle market was valued at $118,864.5 million in
2017, and is projected to reach $567,299.8 million by 2025, growing at a
CAGR of 22.3% from 2018 to 2025.
The adoption of plug-in electric vehicles in the U.S. is actively
supported by the American Federal Government, and several state and
local government. According to USA Today 2018, the U.S. government has
pledged $2.4 billion in federal grants to support the development of
next-generation electric cars and batteries, and $115 million for the
installation of electric vehicle charging infrastructure in 16 different
metropolitan areas around the country.
The global electric vehicle market is driven by volumetric surge in the
automotive sector and the introduction of new technologies. In addition,
the requirement of efficient vehicles with zero carbon emission and
reduced Li-ion battery cost, drive the demand for this electric vehicle
market. Moreover, increase in the requirement for fuel efficient
vehicles and rise in prices of gasoline globally have led to surge in
the development and production of electric vehicles. Stringent
government rules and regulations towards vehicle emission, and growth of
public charging infrastructure, are further driving the market growth.
However, high manufacturing cost of vehicle, and low fuel economy &
serviceability are hampering the market growth. Technological
advancements such as high fuel economy, and usage of composite materials
in the manufacturing of vehicle, is expected to provide various
opportunities for the growth of the market in future. Proactive
government initiatives aimed at promoting the usage of electric vehicles
are estimated to propel the growth of the market in future.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1: Introduction
Chapter 2: Executive Summary
Chapter 3: Market Overview
Chapter 4: Electric Vehicle Market, by Type
Chapter 5: Electric Vehicle Market, by Vehicle Type
Chapter 6: Electric Vehicle Market, by Region
Chapter 7: Company Profiles
-
BYD Company Limited
-
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft
-
Daimler AG
-
Energica Motor Company S. p. A
-
Ford Motor Company
-
General Motors Company
-
Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.
-
Tesla Inc.
-
Toyota Motor Corporation
-
Volkswagen AG
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/m44mrh/global_electric?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180827005257/en/