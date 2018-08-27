Log in
Global Electric Vehicle Market 2018-2025: A $567.3 Billion Opportunity - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/27/2018 | 12:52pm CEST

The "Electric Vehicle Market by Type, and Vehicle Type - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electric vehicle market was valued at $118,864.5 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $567,299.8 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 22.3% from 2018 to 2025.

The adoption of plug-in electric vehicles in the U.S. is actively supported by the American Federal Government, and several state and local government. According to USA Today 2018, the U.S. government has pledged $2.4 billion in federal grants to support the development of next-generation electric cars and batteries, and $115 million for the installation of electric vehicle charging infrastructure in 16 different metropolitan areas around the country.

The global electric vehicle market is driven by volumetric surge in the automotive sector and the introduction of new technologies. In addition, the requirement of efficient vehicles with zero carbon emission and reduced Li-ion battery cost, drive the demand for this electric vehicle market. Moreover, increase in the requirement for fuel efficient vehicles and rise in prices of gasoline globally have led to surge in the development and production of electric vehicles. Stringent government rules and regulations towards vehicle emission, and growth of public charging infrastructure, are further driving the market growth.

However, high manufacturing cost of vehicle, and low fuel economy & serviceability are hampering the market growth. Technological advancements such as high fuel economy, and usage of composite materials in the manufacturing of vehicle, is expected to provide various opportunities for the growth of the market in future. Proactive government initiatives aimed at promoting the usage of electric vehicles are estimated to propel the growth of the market in future.

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: Electric Vehicle Market, by Type

Chapter 5: Electric Vehicle Market, by Vehicle Type

Chapter 6: Electric Vehicle Market, by Region

Chapter 7: Company Profiles

  • BYD Company Limited
  • Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft
  • Daimler AG
  • Energica Motor Company S. p. A
  • Ford Motor Company
  • General Motors Company
  • Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.
  • Tesla Inc.
  • Toyota Motor Corporation
  • Volkswagen AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/m44mrh/global_electric?w=4


