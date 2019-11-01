Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Electric Vehicle Market 2019-2023 | Technological Advances in EVs to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/01/2019 | 06:01pm EDT

The global electric vehicle market size is expected to post a CAGR of over 31% during 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191101005023/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global electric vehicle market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global electric vehicle market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The growing demand for fuel-efficient and low-emission vehicles is one of the key factors expected to drive the electric vehicle market growth in the forthcoming years. The adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) is rising among consumers focusing on purchasing fuel-efficient vehicles. EVs increase energy security, improve fuel economy, and reduce fuel cost emissions. In addition, growing fuel prices and increasing demand have prompted automotive manufacturers and consumers for adopting alternatives to conventional vehicles running on gasoline and diesel. Furthermore, other factors such as the dynamic developments in policies, implementation of guidelines, and advances in technology are stimulating the demand for EVs.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR32186

As per Technavio, technological advances in EVs will have a positive impact on market growth over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2019-2023.

Electric Vehicle Market: Technological Advances in EVs

Various stakeholders in the automotive industry including system integrators, vehicle manufacturers, engine manufacturers, and component providers are witnessing new opportunities for boosting the adoption of EVs. In addition, vendors are investing more time and energy in R&D to launch electric vehicles with long-range features. Moreover, reduction in the prices of lithium-ion batteries is likely to reduce the overall cost of producing electric vehicles, which in turn, will boost the electric vehicle market growth during the forecast period.

“Apart from the technological advances in EVs, other factors such as the availability of new mobility modes, increasing shift toward sustainable and energy-efficient modes of transport, increasing government support, and stringent rules and regulations are expected to boost the electric vehicle market growth during the forecast period,says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Electric Vehicle Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the electric vehicle market by type (battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles(PHEVs)) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

APAC led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, North America, South America, and MEA, respectively due to the increasing government initiatives for encouraging the use of EVs. In addition, global vendors are gradually introducing new models and opening production facilities in emerging economies including China, Indonesia, and India. Furthermore, growing concerns pertaining to emissions affecting air quality and better safety standards set by regional governments are key factors driving the growth of global EV market in APAC region.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:20pAKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Hosts Massachusetts Elected Officials to its New Kendall Square Headquarters
PR
06:20pEL PASO ELECTRIC : Third Quarter Earnings Release Date
BU
06:18pOPERA : GX wins Red Dot Award in Berlin – find out more about the design philosophy behind the world's first gaming browser
PU
06:17pTRANSPERFECT : Wins Decisive Victory in Delaware Chancery Court Custodian Billing Dispute
BU
06:17pCIO LEADERSHIP : Hunter Muller Praises Microsoft Chairman John W. Thompson for his Deep Commitment to Giving Back to the Community
GL
06:13pBEIGENE ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating BeiGene, Ltd. on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
BU
06:11pNEXPOINT STRATEGIC OPPORTUNITIES FUND : Announces the Regular Monthly Dividend
PR
06:11pU.S.-China trade deal in sight after progress in high-level talks
RE
06:11pTrump says trade deal with China coming along well
RE
06:10pROSEN, A HIGHLY RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Infosys Limited Investors of Important December 23rd Deadline in First Filed Securities Class Action Commenced by the Firm; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm - INFY
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Shares, crude prices rise on U.S., China data
2Trump says U.S., China to announce new venue to ink trade deal soon
3AMGEN : Amgen To Invest In Chinese Biotech -- WSJ
4NOVO NORDISK AS : NOVO NORDISK : nudges up 2019 sales outlook as new drugs excel
5NEL : CORRECTION: Nel ASA: Invitation to presentation of Q3 2019 results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group