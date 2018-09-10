Global Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market 2018-2022| 11% CAGR Projection Over the Next Four Years| Technavio

The global electric vehicle range extender market is expected to post a
CAGR of over 11% during the period 2018-2022, according to the
latest market research report by Technavio.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180910005789/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global electric vehicle range extender market from 2018-2022. (Photo: Business Wire)
A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing demand
for plug-in hybrid electric vehicles. Hybrid vehicles are vehicles that
are powered by more than one source of energy. The plug-in hybrid
electric vehicle uses a rechargeable battery as the primary source of
energy and has an additional charging unit known as range extender that
is powered using an internal combustion engine fueled by gasoline. These
types of range extenders can rectify the performance issues associated
with low energy retention capacity of batteries used in electric
vehicles. Also, the range extenders enhance the efficiency of a PHEV by
extending the vehicles driving range when the battery is depleted and
requires recharging.
This market research report on the global
electric vehicle range extender market 2018-2022 also provides
an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market
outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging
trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact
the market and contribute to its growth or decline.
This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time
only: View
market snapshot before purchasing
In this report, Technavio highlights the development of range
maximization techniques in electric vehicles as one of the key emerging
trends in the global electric vehicle range extender market:
Global electric vehicle range extender market:
Development of range maximization techniques in electric vehicles
The widespread adoption of electric cars has encouraged manufacturers to
focus on other electric vehicles such as electric vans and busses.
However, the effective traveling range is a major impediment to the
growth of electric vans during the forecast period. The manufacturers of
electric vans are employing various methods for reducing the power
consumption of the vehicle. The automotive makers are focusing on
lightweight body chassis, better aerodynamics, use of energy-efficient
light emitting diodes for interior and exterior lights, and use of
various battery management technologies to effectively divert power to
essential systems and reduce wastage.
“The vehicles manufacturers are also using technologies such as
regenerative braking to recover portions of energy during operations and
extend effective traveling range. Also, the vehicle manufacturers are
planning to integrate telematics in electric vehicles, which will help
in analyzing critical information such as electric battery health, an
approximate number of miles that can be traveled using the existing
power, navigation to the nearest charging system, real-time location
tracking of the vehicle, and insurance-based services. These
technologies are expected to be implemented during the forecast period,” says
a senior analyst at Technavio for research on automotive components.
Global electric vehicle range extender market:
Segmentation analysis
This market research report segments the global electric vehicle range
extender market by end-user (PC and CV) and geographical regions (APAC,
EMEA, and the Americas).
The PC segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for
nearly 95% of the market. This end-user segment is expected to dominate
the global market throughout the forecast period.
APAC led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 64%. This
region is expected to dominate the market through 2022, with an increase
in its market share by nearly 3%.
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at media@technavio.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180910005789/en/