Global Electric Wheelbarrow Market 2019-2023| Growth of Global Construction Market to Boost Demand| Technavio

The growing popularity of non-marking tires is one of the major trends
being witnessed in the global
electric wheelbarrow market 2019-2023. Non-marking tires are
used to eliminate black marks on warehouse floors. Mostly, grocery or
food processing plants employ non-marking tires in their factories or
warehouses because of concerns related to hygiene. Non-marking tires are
available in solid, pneumatic, and cushion types. The common industrial
tires are black in color. This is because soot is added to the natural
rubber mix during the manufacturing process. The soot is used to
increase the rubber's wear resistance, which absorbs heat and protects
the tires from ultraviolet (UV) radiation. A factor that causes tires to
age is UV radiation. In non-marking tires, silica or chalk is used to
prevent wear. Furthermore, the addition of anti-oxidants to the rubber
protects the tires from UV radiation. Subsequently, with the increased
need for hygiene in warehouses and manufacturing floors of various
industries, including pharmaceutical and food, there would be a need for
warehouse vehicles, including electric wheelbarrows, with non-marking
tires.
According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to
the growth of the global electric wheelbarrow market is the growth of
the global construction market:
Global electric wheelbarrow market: Growth of
the global construction market
The global construction market has experienced drastic changes in the
past decade. Developed economies such as the US and the UK are currently
facing the problem of aging infrastructure. Maintenance and restoration
operations, along with the shift to sustainable building development and
retrofitting practices, are driving the growth of the construction
market in these countries. In addition, green and sustainable building
developments have invited significant investments and technological
innovations. The construction industry has provided huge opportunities
for the global electric wheelbarrow market. Governments of various
countries such as India, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar are investing heavily
in the development of smart cities. For instance, the Government of
Saudi Arabia is planning to invest in the development the King Abdullah
Economic City (smart city). The total project cost is estimated to be 90
billion USD. Therefore, these large-scale projects are expected to
increase the demand for electric wheelbarrows in construction activities
during the forecast period.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on agricultural
equipment, “Apart from the growth of the global construction market,
the growing demand for warehousing, the use of fuel systems for logistic
equipment, and the increasing prominence for fork truck free movement
are some other major aspects that are expected to boost the growth of
the global electric wheelbarrow market during the forecast period.”
Global electric wheelbarrow market:
Segmentation analysis
The global electric wheelbarrow market research report provides market
segmentation by product (electric lifting wheelbarrow and electric
moving wheelbarrow), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It
provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the
market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific
challenges.
The APAC region held the largest share of the market in 2018, accounting
for close to 39% share, followed by the EMEA and Americas respectively.
During the forecast period, the EMEA region is expected to register the
highest incremental growth.
