Global Electronic Adhesives Market 2018-2022| 10% CAGR Projection Over the Next Four Years| Technavio

The global electronic adhesives market is expected to post a CAGR of
over 10% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest
market research report by Technavio.
A key factor driving the growth of the market is the high demand for
electrically conductive adhesives. The extensive and increasing
applicability of electronic adhesives has led to numerous product
developments, fueling the demand for adhesives in electronic
applications. The development of new polymer-based conductive adhesives
with specific performances and improved conductivity are critical for
the functioning of thermal interface material (TIMs). TIMs are used in
electronics to transfer the heat away from hot components to the cooling
hardware. The demand for thermal management materials and adhesives is
driven by the unwanted and potentially harmful heat generated due to the
miniaturization of electronic components and systems in all areas of the
electronics market, including medical applications.
This market research report on the global
electronic adhesives market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis
of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook
during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a
major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market
and contribute to its growth or decline.
In this report, Technavio highlights the miniaturization of electronic
products as one of the key emerging trends in the global electronic
adhesives market:
Global electronic adhesives market:
Miniaturization of electronic products
Miniaturization is the key trend that is accelerating the growth of the
electronics industry. Miniaturization involves the development of
smaller scale devices or components for mechanical, optical, and
electronic products and devices. The miniaturization of electronic
products, including automotive components, medical devices, and other
electronic devices, leads to cost reduction while offering convenience,
aesthetics and better quality to the final product. This trend has led
to an increase in the use of adhesives in place of lead-based solders to
mount SMDs.
“Miniaturization of electronic circuits leads to heat buildup,
resulting in internal failure of electronic components due to operation
at the maximum operating temperature. Thus, thermally conductive
adhesives are used to tackle this heat buildup issue in the electronic
devices. These adhesives also offer significant properties for
electronic applications such as vibration and chemical resistance and
superior electrical insulation. As the demand for high-quality and
smaller electronic devices is increasing, the need for adhesives to
protect and bond electronic components has also increased,” says a
senior analyst at Technavio for research on specialty chemicals.
Global electronic adhesives market:
Segmentation analysis
This market research report segments the global electronic adhesives
market by products (electrically conductive adhesives, thermally
conductive adhesives, and UV curing adhesives), applications (surface
mounting, conformal coatings, wire tacking, and potting and
encapsulation) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).
The surface mounting segment held the largest market share in 2017,
accounting for nearly 39% of the market. This application segment is
expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.
APAC led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 65%. This
region is expected to dominate the market through 2022, with an increase
in its market share by nearly 2%.
