Global Electronic Adhesives Market 2019 - 2023 | Increasing Use of Electronics in Automobiles to Boost Growth | Technavio

The global electronic adhesives market size is poised to reach USD 3.27 billion by 2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the increasing use of electronics in automobiles. In addition, technological advances are anticipated to further boost the electronic adhesives market during the forecast period.

Currently, adhesives made of special epoxy, silicone, polyurethane, polysulfide, and UV cured adhesives are widely used in automobile electronic components as they can withstand exposure to harsh environmental conditions. The increased adoption of sensors, detectors, transmission control units, ABS, and navigation systems, among others, have increased the demand for such adhesives. Moreover, the rising adoption of electric vehicles across the world has further increased the demand for electronic adhesives in the automotive industry. This increasing demand from the automotive industry will significantly drive the growth of the global electronic adhesives market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, technological innovations and advances in end-user industries are fueling the demand for electronic adhesives. Properties such as less cure time, better adhesion to a variety of substrates, and resistance to chemicals and moisture are driving the demand for high performance electronic adhesives. Moreover, financial support from various governments and private organizations in recent times has encouraged innovations in the global electronic adhesives market. For instance, a team of experts at the faculty of engineering of the University of Porto introduced a new polymer coating method for flexible electronics in 2018. Such advances in the electronic adhesives market are expected to showcase a positive outlook during the forecast period.

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies & prominent vendors of the market:

3M Co.

Arkema SA

Dexerials Corp.

Dow Inc.

Elkem ASA

Evonik Industries AG

H.B. Fuller Co.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Heraeus Holding GmbH

Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd.

LG Chem Ltd.

Market Segmentation by Category and Product Types:

The Electronic Adhesives market can be broadly categorized into the following product segments:

Electrically conductive adhesives

Thermally conductive adhesives

UV curing adhesives

Other adhesives

Key Regions for the Electronic Adhesives Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region wise market shares until 2019.

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

