Global Electronic Adhesives Market 2019 - 2023 | Increasing Use of Electronics in Automobiles to Boost Growth | Technavio

09/03/2019 | 06:02am EDT

The global electronic adhesives market size is poised to reach USD 3.27 billion by 2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190903005408/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global electronic adhesives market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global electronic adhesives market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 188-page research report with TOC on "Electronic Adhesives Market Analysis Report by material (silicone adhesives, polyurethane adhesives, acrylic adhesives, epoxy adhesives, and others), product (electrically conductive adhesives, thermally conductive adhesives, UV curing adhesives, and others), application (surface mounting, conformal coatings, wire tacking, and potting and encapsulation), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America) 2019 – 2023." Request Free Sample Pages

The market is driven by the increasing use of electronics in automobiles. In addition, technological advances are anticipated to further boost the electronic adhesives market during the forecast period.

Currently, adhesives made of special epoxy, silicone, polyurethane, polysulfide, and UV cured adhesives are widely used in automobile electronic components as they can withstand exposure to harsh environmental conditions. The increased adoption of sensors, detectors, transmission control units, ABS, and navigation systems, among others, have increased the demand for such adhesives. Moreover, the rising adoption of electric vehicles across the world has further increased the demand for electronic adhesives in the automotive industry. This increasing demand from the automotive industry will significantly drive the growth of the global electronic adhesives market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, technological innovations and advances in end-user industries are fueling the demand for electronic adhesives. Properties such as less cure time, better adhesion to a variety of substrates, and resistance to chemicals and moisture are driving the demand for high performance electronic adhesives. Moreover, financial support from various governments and private organizations in recent times has encouraged innovations in the global electronic adhesives market. For instance, a team of experts at the faculty of engineering of the University of Porto introduced a new polymer coating method for flexible electronics in 2018. Such advances in the electronic adhesives market are expected to showcase a positive outlook during the forecast period.

For More Information: Request Free Sample Pages

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies & prominent vendors of the market:

  • 3M Co.
  • Arkema SA
  • Dexerials Corp.
  • Dow Inc.
  • Elkem ASA
  • Evonik Industries AG
  • H.B. Fuller Co.
  • Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
  • Heraeus Holding GmbH
  • Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd.
  • LG Chem Ltd.

Market Segmentation by Category and Product Types:

The Electronic Adhesives market can be broadly categorized into the following product segments:

  • Electrically conductive adhesives
  • Thermally conductive adhesives
  • UV curing adhesives
  • Other adhesives

Key Regions for the Electronic Adhesives Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region wise market shares until 2019.

  • APAC
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • North America
  • South America

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Materials Market are:

Anaerobic Adhesives Market – Global Anaerobic Adhesives Market by end-users (industrial, transportation, electrical and electronics, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Hybrid Composites Market – Global Hybrid Composites Market by resin type (thermoset hybrid composites and thermoplastic hybrid composites) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2019
