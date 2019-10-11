Log in
Global Electronic Cash Register Market 2019-2023 | Evolving Opportunities with CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD. and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP | Technavio

10/11/2019 | 07:01pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the global cash register market since 2018 and the market is poised to grow by USD 4.9 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191011005327/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global electronic cash register market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global electronic cash register market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 121-page research report with TOC on “Electronic Cash Register Market by Type (standard ECRs, checkout/POS system, and self-service POS), End-Users (retail and hospitality), Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and Segment Forecasts, 2019-2023”.

The market is driven by the adoption of electronic cash registers (ECRs) by SMEs. In addition, the shift toward cloud-based solutions is anticipated to further boost the growth of the global electronic cash register market.

The market has been witnessing strong demand for ECRs from SMEs over recent years. Factors such as low-cost and easy availability have increased the adoption of ECRs among end-users. SMEs in the retail and hospitality sectors are increasing the use of ECRs in terminals to ensure faster checkouts. The rise in the number of checkout terminals in the retail and hospitality industries will increase the demand for ECRs. Morevoer, the large unorganized retail sector in developing countries such as China and India is providing significant growth opportunities for market vendors. Thus, the increasing adoption of ECRs by SMEs is one of the key factors driving the growth of the global electronic cash register market.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Electronic Cash Register Market Companies:

CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD.

CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD. owns and operates the businesses across consumer, system equipment, and other segments. The company offers a wide range of electronic cash registers. Some of the products offered by the company are SR-S500, SR-S4000, SR-C550, and SR-C4500.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP owns and operates businesses in various segments such as Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, and financial services. The company offers POS systems such as modular retail systems, all-in-one systems, and convertible retail systems.

Olivetti SpA

Olivetti SpA offers a wide range of cash registers. Some of the popular electronic cash registers offered by the company include Nettun 7000open, Nettun 7000int’l, and others.

SHARP CORPORATION

SHARP CORPORATION offers POS systems, electronic cash registers, projectors, and others under its Smart Homes segment. The company offers electronic cash registers such as XE-A207, XE-A21S, and others.

Toshiba Tec Corporation

Toshiba Tec Corporation owns and operates businesses in two segments, namely Retail Solutions Business Group and Printing Solutions Business Group. The company offers a wide range of electronic cash registers. Some of the popular ECR models include MA-159, MA 600, and others.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Electronic Cash Register Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

  • Standard ECRs
  • Checkout/POS system
  • Self-service POS

Electronic Cash Register End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

  • Retail
  • Hospitality

Electronic Cash Register Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

  • APAC
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • North America
  • South America

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2019
