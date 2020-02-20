Global Electronics Manufacturing Services Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Adoption of Smart Manufacturing to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

The electronics manufacturing services market is expected to grow by USD 118.49 billion during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200220005575/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electronics Manufacturing Services Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

OEMs are increasingly integrating advanced electronic components into electronic devices due to the growing use of smart manufacturing technologies and processes. This addresses the growing complexities and compliance and customization requirements. Smart manufacturing helps manufacturers achieve better efficiency both in terms of output and cost by providing high levels of flexibility in the physical process. Thus, the increasing adoption of smart manufacturing will boost the growth of the electronics manufacturing services market during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/report/electronics-manufacturing-services-market-industry-analysis

As per Technavio, the rising penetration of big data analytics in the manufacturing industry will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Electronics Manufacturing Services: Rising penetration of big data analytics in manufacturing industry

Big data analytics is gaining traction in the manufacturing industry as it enhances the efficiency of both discrete as well as process manufacturing. It saves time and minimizes the probability of errors by automating the tasks with required machine inputs. It enables real-time analysis of individual processes and complex interdependencies. This helps in on-time production and shipment or delivery of goods. Furthermore, big data analytics also optimizes the overall cost by optimizing the process and reducing the machine downtime. Such benefits of incorporating data analytics in manufacturing services is expected to showcase a positive outlook during the forecast period.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Electronics Manufacturing Services: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global electronics manufacturing services market by end-user (computing and consumer appliances, telecommunication, industrial, automotive, healthcare, and other end-users), and geographic segmentation (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America and South America).

The APAC region led the electronics manufacturing services in 2019, followed by North America, Europe, South America and MEA. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as ongoing urbanization, growing economic activities, entry of new companies, and support in businesses through government policies.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

End-user Segmentation

Computing and consumer appliances

Telecommunication

Industrial

Automotive

Healthcare

Other end-users

Geographic segmentation

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200220005575/en/