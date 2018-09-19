Global Electronics and Electrical Ceramics Market 2018-2022 | Green Electronics to Encourage Growth | Technavio

The global electronics and electrical ceramics market is expected to
post a CAGR of nearly 5% during the period 2018-2022, according
to the latest market research report by Technavio.
A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing use of
ceramics for energy storage. Every device runs on battery, and there is
an increasing demand for portable devices worldwide. The escalating use
of smartphones, smart gadgets, and portable devices require efficient
power storage systems. Battery manufacturers across the globe are
investing heavily in R&D to develop efficient storage systems.
Additionally, many developing countries such as India, Indonesia,
Brazil, and Eastern European countries do not have efficient power
generation infrastructure; hence, the demand for power is very high in
these countries.
This market research report on the global
electronics and electrical ceramics market 2018-2022 also
provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the
market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an
emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly
impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.
In this report, Technavio highlights green electronics as one of the key
emerging trends in the global electronics and electrical ceramics market:
Global electronics and electrical ceramics
market: Green electronics
Various electronic manufacturers operating globally drive the market in
focus. Additionally, government policies and regulations are expected to
influence market growth. The increasing digitization has led to the
introduction of e-passports and e-IDs along with the growing use of
electronic applications such as e-parking tickets. However, rising
digitization is also contributing to the growing volume of electronic
waste worldwide.
“The electronics industry makes consumer products, printed circuit
boards, and components with the help of ceramic products. Manufacturers
are investing in R&D to offer products that provide premium
functionalities. The products are also expected to be cost-effective
since the production process influences their price. Technological
innovations in the production process play an important role in giving
products a competitive edge in the market. Many techniques for the
manufacturing of eco-friendly products have been implemented in the
past, and companies are increasingly focusing on it,” says a senior
analyst at Technavio for research on glass and ceramics.
Global electronics and electrical ceramics
market: Segmentation analysis
This market research report segments the global electronics and
electrical ceramics market by applications (home appliances, consumer
electronics, power grids and energy, and medical devices) and
geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).
The home appliances segment held the largest market share in 2017,
accounting for nearly 30% of the market. This application segment is
expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.
APAC led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 41%. This
region is expected to dominate the market through 2022, with an increase
in its market share by nearly 3%.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
