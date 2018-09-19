Global Electronics and Electrical Ceramics Market 2018-2022 | Green Electronics to Encourage Growth | Technavio

The global electronics and electrical ceramics market is expected to post a CAGR of nearly 5% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180919005767/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global electronics and electrical ceramics market for the period 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing use of ceramics for energy storage. Every device runs on battery, and there is an increasing demand for portable devices worldwide. The escalating use of smartphones, smart gadgets, and portable devices require efficient power storage systems. Battery manufacturers across the globe are investing heavily in R&D to develop efficient storage systems. Additionally, many developing countries such as India, Indonesia, Brazil, and Eastern European countries do not have efficient power generation infrastructure; hence, the demand for power is very high in these countries.

This market research report on the global electronics and electrical ceramics market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights green electronics as one of the key emerging trends in the global electronics and electrical ceramics market:

Global electronics and electrical ceramics market: Green electronics

Various electronic manufacturers operating globally drive the market in focus. Additionally, government policies and regulations are expected to influence market growth. The increasing digitization has led to the introduction of e-passports and e-IDs along with the growing use of electronic applications such as e-parking tickets. However, rising digitization is also contributing to the growing volume of electronic waste worldwide.

“The electronics industry makes consumer products, printed circuit boards, and components with the help of ceramic products. Manufacturers are investing in R&D to offer products that provide premium functionalities. The products are also expected to be cost-effective since the production process influences their price. Technological innovations in the production process play an important role in giving products a competitive edge in the market. Many techniques for the manufacturing of eco-friendly products have been implemented in the past, and companies are increasingly focusing on it,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on glass and ceramics.

Global electronics and electrical ceramics market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global electronics and electrical ceramics market by applications (home appliances, consumer electronics, power grids and energy, and medical devices) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The home appliances segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 30% of the market. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 41%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2022, with an increase in its market share by nearly 3%.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180919005767/en/