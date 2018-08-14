Global Electrophoresis Systems Market 2018-2022 - Increasing Demand for Electrophoresis Systems in Proteomics - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
The Global Electrophoresis Systems Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.04%
during the period 2018-2022.
Global Electrophoresis Systems Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based
on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The
report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this
market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue
generated from the sales of electrophoresis systems such as gel
electrophoresis and capillary electrophoresis across the globe.
One trend affecting this market is the increasing popularity of
personalized medicine. Personalized medicine is a revolutionary medical
treatment because it is based on the individual characteristics of each
patient.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the
increasing use of electrophoresis in food authentication. Food
authentication aims to check whether the claims made about the food
bought by the consumers match the descriptions and details provided by
the manufacturer.
Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is
the lack of skilled professionals. The laboratory instrument industry is
shifting from the use of large instruments to more advanced and smaller
instruments, which is a challenge for the companies to employ highly
skilled and trained workforce.
Key vendors
-
Agilent Technologies
-
Bio-Rad Laboratories
-
General Electric
-
Lonza
-
Merck KGaA
-
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY
-
Comparison by technology
-
Gel electrophoresis
-
Capillary electrophoresis
-
Market opportunity by technology
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
-
Geographical segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
-
Increasing popularity of personalized medicine
-
Increasing demand for electrophoresis systems in proteomics
-
Technological advances
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
-
Overview
-
Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
