Global Electrophoresis Systems Market 2018-2022 - Increasing Demand for Electrophoresis Systems in Proteomics - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/14/2018 | 02:08pm EDT

The "Global Electrophoresis Systems Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Electrophoresis Systems Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.04% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Electrophoresis Systems Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of electrophoresis systems such as gel electrophoresis and capillary electrophoresis across the globe.

One trend affecting this market is the increasing popularity of personalized medicine. Personalized medicine is a revolutionary medical treatment because it is based on the individual characteristics of each patient.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the increasing use of electrophoresis in food authentication. Food authentication aims to check whether the claims made about the food bought by the consumers match the descriptions and details provided by the manufacturer.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the lack of skilled professionals. The laboratory instrument industry is shifting from the use of large instruments to more advanced and smaller instruments, which is a challenge for the companies to employ highly skilled and trained workforce.

Key vendors

  • Agilent Technologies
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories
  • General Electric
  • Lonza
  • Merck KGaA
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY

  • Comparison by technology
  • Gel electrophoresis
  • Capillary electrophoresis
  • Market opportunity by technology

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

  • Geographical segmentation
  • Regional comparison
  • Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

  • Increasing popularity of personalized medicine
  • Increasing demand for electrophoresis systems in proteomics
  • Technological advances

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/84mtj9/global?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
