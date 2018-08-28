Global Embedded Die Packaging Market 2018-2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
The global embedded die packaging market is to grow at a CAGR of 13.51%
during the period 2018-2022.
The Global Embedded Die Packaging Market 2018-2022, has been prepared
based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.
The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the
coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors
operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the increasing
interest in MEMS. MEMS are miniaturized mechanical and electronic
components, which are manufactured through micromachining processes. The
proliferation of mobile computing devices with innovative technologies
will accelerate demand for MEMS devices during the forecast period.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the
growing miniaturization of devices. The miniaturization of electronic
circuits in electronic devices is driving the demand for embedded die
packaging.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the
growth of this market is the technical challenges that are negatively
affecting the market's growth. Embedded die packaging faces technical
challenges including bond pad bumping, and end-of-life recycling.
Key vendors
-
Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE) Technology
-
Amkor Technology
-
Austria Technologies & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (AT&S)
-
Shinko Electric Industries
-
TDK
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Market Landscape
Part 05: Market Sizing 2017-2022
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Market Segmentation By Application
Part 08: Customer Landscape
Part 09: Regional Landscape
Part 10: Decision Framework
Part 11: Drivers And Challenges
Part 12: Market Trends
Part 13: Vendor Landscape
Part 14: Vendor Analysis
