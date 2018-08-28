Log in
Global Embedded Die Packaging Market 2018-2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/28/2018 | 02:40pm CEST

The "Global Embedded Die Packaging Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global embedded die packaging market is to grow at a CAGR of 13.51% during the period 2018-2022.

The Global Embedded Die Packaging Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the increasing interest in MEMS. MEMS are miniaturized mechanical and electronic components, which are manufactured through micromachining processes. The proliferation of mobile computing devices with innovative technologies will accelerate demand for MEMS devices during the forecast period.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the growing miniaturization of devices. The miniaturization of electronic circuits in electronic devices is driving the demand for embedded die packaging.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the technical challenges that are negatively affecting the market's growth. Embedded die packaging faces technical challenges including bond pad bumping, and end-of-life recycling.

Key vendors

  • Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE) Technology
  • Amkor Technology
  • Austria Technologies & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (AT&S)
  • Shinko Electric Industries
  • TDK

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Market Sizing 2017-2022

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Market Segmentation By Application

Part 08: Customer Landscape

Part 09: Regional Landscape

Part 10: Decision Framework

Part 11: Drivers And Challenges

Part 12: Market Trends

Part 13: Vendor Landscape

Part 14: Vendor Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/w6bl6c/global_embedded?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
