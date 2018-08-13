Global Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Products Market to 2026: A ~$36 Billion Opportunity - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Products - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the Global Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Products Market accounted for $19.16 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $35.95 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.12% during the forecast period.

Factors such as rising incidence of trauma injuries, huge demand for emergency care and increase in funds & hospital infrastructure expansion are propelling the market growth. However, high price for emergency equipment and product recollect due to irregular functioning are hindering the growth of the market. Growing healthcare expenditure and amount of hospitals provides ample of opportunities for growth of the market.

By type, the Patient Handling Equipment segment is driven by growing geriatric population, rising technological innovations in medical field and increasing government focus on secure manual handling of patients. The segment is further divided into wheelchairs and scooters, medical beds, patient lifting equipment and other patient handling equipment.

By Application, respiratory care system segment is driven by high dominance of respiratory diseases, quick development in the aging population, increasing urbanization and pollution levels.

By Geography, Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market owing to increasing standards of living, rising demand for excellence medical care and growing healthcare expenditure.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Products Market, By Type

6 Global Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Products Market, By Application

7 Global Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Products Market, By End User

8 Global Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Products Market, By Geography

9 Key Developments

10 Company Profiling

Johnson & Johnson

Asahi Kasei Corporation

3M

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Philips Healthcare

GE Healthcare

Smith & Nephew

Medtronic Plc

Stryker Corporation

Smiths Medical

B. Braun Melsungen AG

C. R. Bard, Inc.

Cardinal Health

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180813005540/en/