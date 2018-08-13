Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Products Market to 2026: A ~$36 Billion Opportunity - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2018 | 08:06pm CEST

The "Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Products - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the Global Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Products Market accounted for $19.16 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $35.95 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.12% during the forecast period.

Factors such as rising incidence of trauma injuries, huge demand for emergency care and increase in funds & hospital infrastructure expansion are propelling the market growth. However, high price for emergency equipment and product recollect due to irregular functioning are hindering the growth of the market. Growing healthcare expenditure and amount of hospitals provides ample of opportunities for growth of the market.

By type, the Patient Handling Equipment segment is driven by growing geriatric population, rising technological innovations in medical field and increasing government focus on secure manual handling of patients. The segment is further divided into wheelchairs and scooters, medical beds, patient lifting equipment and other patient handling equipment.

By Application, respiratory care system segment is driven by high dominance of respiratory diseases, quick development in the aging population, increasing urbanization and pollution levels.

By Geography, Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market owing to increasing standards of living, rising demand for excellence medical care and growing healthcare expenditure.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Products Market, By Type

6 Global Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Products Market, By Application

7 Global Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Products Market, By End User

8 Global Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Products Market, By Geography

9 Key Developments

10 Company Profiling

  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Asahi Kasei Corporation
  • 3M
  • Becton, Dickinson and Company
  • Philips Healthcare
  • GE Healthcare
  • Smith & Nephew
  • Medtronic Plc
  • Stryker Corporation
  • Smiths Medical
  • B. Braun Melsungen AG
  • C. R. Bard, Inc.
  • Cardinal Health

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wgcvqg/global_emergency?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:30pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - TTPH
PR
08:29pTRILINC GLOBAL IMPACT FUND : Makes Impact Investments in Emerging Europe and Latin America
BU
08:28pHOME DEPOT : Business events scheduled for Tuesday
AQ
08:28pThe Global Network Management Market Accounted for $8.11 Billion in 2017, and is Projected to Reach $20.87 Billion by 2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
08:27pPark Vista Health Center Named Great Place to Work
GL
08:26pClinical Diagnostics Automation Market to 2024 - Global Strategic Business Report 2018 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
08:25pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Impinj, Inc. - PI
PR
08:24pMJ HOLDINGS, INC. : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:23pCHINA CARBON GRAPHITE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
08:23pGAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MERCK AND COMPANY : Roundup cancer verdict sends Bayer shares sliding
2LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : MPs 'disappointed' over regulator's inaction on RBS
3IG GROUP HOLDINGS : IG : Regulation takes shine off Plus500's record results, shares sink
4ALLIANZ : ALLIANZ SE: Release of a capital market information
5ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES : AMD LAUNCHES WORLD&RSQUO;S MOST POWERFUL DESKTOP PROCESSOR: Bigger, Better 2nd Genera..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.