Global Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Products Market to 2026: A ~$36 Billion Opportunity - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Emergency
Medical Service (EMS) Products - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)"
report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
According to the report, the Global Emergency Medical Service (EMS)
Products Market accounted for $19.16 billion in 2017 and is expected to
reach $35.95 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.12% during the
forecast period.
Factors such as rising incidence of trauma injuries, huge demand for
emergency care and increase in funds & hospital infrastructure expansion
are propelling the market growth. However, high price for emergency
equipment and product recollect due to irregular functioning are
hindering the growth of the market. Growing healthcare expenditure and
amount of hospitals provides ample of opportunities for growth of the
market.
By type, the Patient Handling Equipment segment is driven by growing
geriatric population, rising technological innovations in medical field
and increasing government focus on secure manual handling of patients.
The segment is further divided into wheelchairs and scooters, medical
beds, patient lifting equipment and other patient handling equipment.
By Application, respiratory care system segment is driven by high
dominance of respiratory diseases, quick development in the aging
population, increasing urbanization and pollution levels.
By Geography, Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market owing to
increasing standards of living, rising demand for excellence medical
care and growing healthcare expenditure.
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Products Market, By Type
6 Global Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Products Market, By Application
7 Global Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Products Market, By End User
8 Global Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Products Market, By Geography
9 Key Developments
10 Company Profiling
-
Johnson & Johnson
-
Asahi Kasei Corporation
-
3M
-
Becton, Dickinson and Company
-
Philips Healthcare
-
GE Healthcare
-
Smith & Nephew
-
Medtronic Plc
-
Stryker Corporation
-
Smiths Medical
-
B. Braun Melsungen AG
-
C. R. Bard, Inc.
-
Cardinal Health
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wgcvqg/global_emergency?w=4
