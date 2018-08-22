Global Endovascular Treatment Devices Markets, 2022: Emphasis on EVAR and TEVAR - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Endovascular
Endovascular treatment includes procedure types such as EVAR and TEVAR.
Aneurysm types include infrarenal, juxtarenal and thoracic. This report
is an analytical business tool with the primary purpose of providing a
thorough evaluation of the global market for endovascular treatment for
aneurysms.
The format of this study includes the following:
-
Detailed description, including demographics and cost burden, of
aortic diseases (abdominal aortic aneurysms and thoracic aortic
aneurysms) and aneurysm types (e.g., infrarenal, juxtarenal and
thoracic).
-
Detailed description and analysis of endovascular treatment devices
including EVAR and TEVAR.
-
Market characterization, including unmet need, market size, and
segmentation (by region and treatment).
-
Market drivers and restraints.
-
Detailed market projections through 2022.
-
Competition and market shares.
-
Key marketed and pipeline (R&D) products along with information about
their regulatory status.
-
Strategic landscape (mergers and acquisitions).
-
Regulatory structure.
-
Pricing and reimbursement.
-
Observations and conclusions regarding the future of endovascular
treatment.
-
Profiles of market participants and associations.
Company profiles of major players in the industry, including Boston
Scientific Corp., Cardinal Health, Cook Group Inc., Getinge AB and
Terumo Corp.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary And Highlights
Chapter 3 Aortic Aneurysm
Chapter 4 Abdominal Aortic Aneurysms
Chapter 5 Thoracic Aortic Aneurysms
Chapter 6 Market Size And Growth Analysis
Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape In Endovascular Treatment Market
Chapter 8 Market Strategies In The Endovascular Treatment Market
Chapter 9 Regulatory Structure: Medical Devices
Chapter 10 Pricing And Reimbursement: Medical Devices
Chapter 11 Conclusions-Outlook For Endovascular Treatment Devices
Chapter 12 Company Profiles
Chapter 13 Appendix A: Acronyms
Chapter 14 Appendix B: Professional Organizations
Companies Mentioned
-
Altura Medical (Subsidiary Of Lombard Medical)
-
Biflow Medical
-
Blockade Medical Llc (Subsidiary Of Balt International)
-
Bolton Medical Inc. (Subsidiary Of Vascutek Terumo)
-
Boston Scientific Corp.
-
Braile Biomedica
-
Cardiatis Sa
-
Cardinal Health
-
Cook Group Inc.
-
Cordis Corp. (Subsidiary Of Cardinal Health Inc.)
-
Endologix
-
Endoluminal Sciences Pty Ltd.
-
Endomed (Subsidiary Of Lemaitre Vascular)
-
Endospan
-
Getinge Ab
-
Inspiremd
-
Japan Lifeline Co. Ltd.
-
Kawasumi Laboratories
-
Lemaitre Vascular Inc.
-
Lifetech Scientific
-
Lombard Medical Technologies
-
Medtronic
-
Microport Scientific
-
Microvention (Subsidiary Of Terumo)
-
Micrus Endovascular (Subsidiary Of Johnson & Johnson)
-
Nellix Inc. (Subsidiary Of Endologix)
-
Penumbra
-
Terumo Corp.
-
Transcatheter Technologies
-
Trivascular Technologies (Subsidiary Of Endologix Inc.)
-
W.L. Gore And Associates
