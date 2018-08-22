Global Endovascular Treatment Devices Markets, 2022: Emphasis on EVAR and TEVAR - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Endovascular Treatment Devices: EVAR and TEVAR Emphasis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Endovascular treatment includes procedure types such as EVAR and TEVAR. Aneurysm types include infrarenal, juxtarenal and thoracic. This report is an analytical business tool with the primary purpose of providing a thorough evaluation of the global market for endovascular treatment for aneurysms.

The format of this study includes the following:

Detailed description, including demographics and cost burden, of aortic diseases (abdominal aortic aneurysms and thoracic aortic aneurysms) and aneurysm types (e.g., infrarenal, juxtarenal and thoracic).

Detailed description and analysis of endovascular treatment devices including EVAR and TEVAR.

Market characterization, including unmet need, market size, and segmentation (by region and treatment).

Market drivers and restraints.

Detailed market projections through 2022.

Competition and market shares.

Key marketed and pipeline (R&D) products along with information about their regulatory status.

Strategic landscape (mergers and acquisitions).

Regulatory structure.

Pricing and reimbursement.

Observations and conclusions regarding the future of endovascular treatment.

Profiles of market participants and associations.

Company profiles of major players in the industry, including Boston Scientific Corp., Cardinal Health, Cook Group Inc., Getinge AB and Terumo Corp.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary And Highlights

Chapter 3 Aortic Aneurysm

Chapter 4 Abdominal Aortic Aneurysms

Chapter 5 Thoracic Aortic Aneurysms

Chapter 6 Market Size And Growth Analysis

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape In Endovascular Treatment Market

Chapter 8 Market Strategies In The Endovascular Treatment Market

Chapter 9 Regulatory Structure: Medical Devices

Chapter 10 Pricing And Reimbursement: Medical Devices

Chapter 11 Conclusions-Outlook For Endovascular Treatment Devices

Chapter 12 Company Profiles

Chapter 13 Appendix A: Acronyms

Chapter 14 Appendix B: Professional Organizations

Companies Mentioned

Altura Medical (Subsidiary Of Lombard Medical)

Biflow Medical

Blockade Medical Llc (Subsidiary Of Balt International)

Bolton Medical Inc. (Subsidiary Of Vascutek Terumo)

Boston Scientific Corp.

Braile Biomedica

Cardiatis Sa

Cardinal Health

Cook Group Inc.

Cordis Corp. (Subsidiary Of Cardinal Health Inc.)

Endologix

Endoluminal Sciences Pty Ltd.

Endomed (Subsidiary Of Lemaitre Vascular)

Endospan

Getinge Ab

Inspiremd

Japan Lifeline Co. Ltd.

Kawasumi Laboratories

Lemaitre Vascular Inc.

Lifetech Scientific

Lombard Medical Technologies

Medtronic

Microport Scientific

Microvention (Subsidiary Of Terumo)

Micrus Endovascular (Subsidiary Of Johnson & Johnson)

Nellix Inc. (Subsidiary Of Endologix)

Penumbra

Terumo Corp.

Transcatheter Technologies

Trivascular Technologies (Subsidiary Of Endologix Inc.)

W.L. Gore And Associates

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3vc7q7/global?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180822005540/en/