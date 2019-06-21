Global Energy Bar Market 2019-2023 | 5% CAGR Projection Over the Next Five Years | Technavio

The global energy bar market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 5% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190621005170/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global energy bar market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the global energy bar market is the increasing demand for sports nutrition. The global sports nutrition industry is expected to witness significant growth owing to the expanding consumer base including professional athletes and fitness enthusiasts. This has encouraged the consumption of sports supplements including shakes, energy bars, and other drinks as a crucial component of an enriched and fortified diet. The sales growth of sports energy bar can also be attributed to the rising demand from sports enthusiasts seeking multifunctional and better-tasting food supplements. Thus, an increasing demand for sports nutrition products is anticipated to foster the energy bar market growth during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the increasing sales of energy bars through online retailing will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global energy bar market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global energy bar market: Increasing sales of energy bars through online retailing

Global online energy bar market has witnessed considerable growth due to several factors such as increasing urban consumers, growing millennial population, and rising disposable income. The online segment has been witnessing huge sales value due to the elimination of supply chain intermediaries. Energy bars are witnessing increased online purchase from both pure-play online retailers and websites of traditional food retailers. Furthermore, rising number of mobile consumer users are driving the online sale of packaged nutritional foods including the energy bars. This has also encouraged vendors to launch their online platforms to offer products to a wider target audience.

“Vendors are differentiating their product line through different packaging designs. Consumers prefer transparent packaging to have an actual look of the food products and see the texture of the energy bars. The sales of energy bars are likely to grow further owing to the special focus given toward designing the outer packaging to create an impression and connection with the consumers,” says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global energy bar market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global energy bar market by product (conventional energy bar and organic energy bar) and geographic regions (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

North America led the market in 2018, followed by APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA respectively. The market growth in North America can be attributed to the rising demand for sports nutrition among consumers driven by an increasing interest in health, fitness, and wellbeing. This has also led key vendors in this region to expand their product lines to capitalize on the increasing demand for energy bars.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190621005170/en/