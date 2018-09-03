Global Energy Efficient Glass Industry Business and Investment Opportunities in Industrial Construction, 2016-2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Energy Efficient Glass Industry Business and Investment Opportunities in Industrial Construction in 15 Countries - Market Size by Value and Volume across End Markets, Products, and Technology Segments" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This market intelligence databook provides detailed market opportunities in energy efficient glass industry with over 150 KPIs, covering industrial construction end market, glass products, and technologies. It provides a comprehensive understanding of energy efficient glass industry sectors in both value and volume terms through 1,500+ data tables and charts.

This report provides market size and forecast across 150 KPIs for a period of 10 years from 2016-2025. Key market segmentation taxonomy has been detailed below:

Market Size and Forecast by Energy Efficient Glass Products

Overall Demand for Energy Efficient Glass Market

Single Glazing

Double Glazing

Triple Glazing

Smart Glass

Market Size and Forecast by Industrial Construction Sector

By energy efficient glass product (single glazing, double glazing, triple glazing)

By smart glass technology segments (SPD, electrochromic, PDLC, thermochromic, photochromatic)

Countries Covered

China

Indonesia

India

Australia

United Arab Emirates

South Africa

Nigeria

Brazil

Russia

Mexico

United Kingdom

Germany

Finland

Poland

United States



